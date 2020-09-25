Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Granules India Limited    532482   INE101D01020

GRANULES INDIA LIMITED

(532482)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensex, Nifty rise on financials, IT boost; Granules jumps 10%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 12:08am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

Indian shares rose after six straight sessions of losses on Friday, helped by gains in financial and information technology stocks, with sentiment aided by stronger Asian peers on hopes of U.S. stimulus.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.04% to 10,916 and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.1% to 36,942.95 by 0348 GMT.

Both the indexes are still set for their worst week since early-May, having fallen around 6% each up to Thursday's close, on worries over the impact of surging cases of the novel coronavirus on the global economic recovery.

Asian shares rose on Friday, while U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, helped by a tech-driven rally and on hopes of economic stimulus from the United States.

Shares of Granules India Ltd rose as much as 9.5% after a report said KKR, Bain Capital, Blackstone were in the race for a majority stake in the pharma company.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Sethuraman N R

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRANULES INDIA LIMITED -0.78% 360.6 End-of-day quote.192.93%
KKR & CO. INC. -3.05% 33.06 Delayed Quote.13.34%
NIFTY 50 1.18% 10927.1 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
SENSEX 30 -2.96% 36553.6 Real-time Quote.-11.39%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -1.65% 49.95 Delayed Quote.-10.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
12:08aGRANULES INDIA : Sensex, Nifty rise on financials, IT boost; Granules jumps 10%
RE
09/11GRANULES INDIA : Receives USFDA approval for complex, Attention Deficit Hyperact..
PU
08/05GRANULES INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/28GRANULES INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/27GRANULES INDIA : Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issues clarification on media reports
PU
05/28GRANULES INDIA LIMITED : annual earnings release
01/30GRANULES INDIA LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019GRANULES INDIA LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 334 M 424 M 424 M
Net income 2021 4 215 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 89 251 M 1 208 M 1 208 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 029
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Granules India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 343,57 INR
Last Close Price 360,60 INR
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Krishna Prasad Chigurupati Chairman & Managing Director
GSR Prasad Chief Operations Officer
Sandip Neogi Chief Financial Officer
Arun Rao Akinepally Independent Non-Executive Director
Harsha Chigurupati Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANULES INDIA LIMITED192.93%1 223
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.82%380 285
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.47%309 510
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.58%208 991
PFIZER, INC.-8.12%200 048
NOVARTIS AG-11.52%194 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group