GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN INC.

GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN INC.

(GBLC)
12/10 03:59:17 pm
0.015 CAD   --.--%
05:35pGraph Blockchain Announces Grant of Options
09/29Graph Blockchain Announces Shares for Debt Settlement
09/23Graph Blockchain Announces First Sale Through BluStem Ecommerce
Graph Blockchain Announces Grant of Options

12/10/2020 | 05:35pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) -  Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (the "Company" or "Graph") announces that it has granted incentive stock options of the Company (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company to purchase up to 8,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the stock option plan of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Share and will expire two (2) years from the date of grant.

About Graph Blockchain

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions that it will implement into a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplace for the sale of health related products.

Additional Information on the Company & eCommerce Marketplace is available at:

www.graphblockchain.com
www.BluStem.ca

For further information, please contact:

Name: Andrew Ryu
Email: aryu@datametrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "subject to", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to receiving approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the reliance on the available exemptions under MI 61-101. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, including that Graph will receive approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange with respect to the issuance of the Debt Shares, but the actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally and a failure to obtain the necessary approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, Graph undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70025


