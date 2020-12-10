Graph Blockchain Announces Grant of Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (the "Company" or "Graph") announces that it has granted incentive stock options of the Company (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company to purchase up to 8,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the stock option plan of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Share and will expire two (2) years from the date of grant.

About Graph Blockchain

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions that it will implement into a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplace for the sale of health related products.

Additional Information on the Company & eCommerce Marketplace is available at:

www.graphblockchain.com

www.BluStem.ca

For further information, please contact:

Name: Andrew Ryu

Email: aryu@datametrex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70025