Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Graph Blockchain Inc.    GBLC   CA3886591047

GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN INC.

(GBLC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/07 03:59:41 pm
0.055 CAD   +120.00%
08:55aGraph Blockchain Establishes Special Committee to Review M&A Opportunities
NE
2020Graph Earned $84,483 in Q2
NE
2020Graph Blockchain Announces Grant of Options
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Graph Blockchain Establishes Special Committee to Review M&A Opportunities

01/08/2021 | 08:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) ("Graph" or "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors have created a special committee consisting of two directors (Andrew Ryu and John McMullen) to review M&A opportunities in the crypto currency and blockchain sector. The Company has received interest from various private companies in the crypto/blockchain sector with interest in being acquired by the public company.

"As a result of the inbound interest from various third-party groups with crypto/blockchain companies looking to be acquired, the board of directors felt the appropriate action would be to set up a special committee to review opportunities and present them to the board once vetted. The recent uptrend in crypto currencies has spurred renewed interest in the sector and as one of the remaining crypto/blockchain companies on the CSE we are receiving proposals," says Andrew Ryu, CEO of the Company.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions that it will implement into a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplace for the sale of psychedelic and ancillary products in legal jurisdictions.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Ryu
CEO
aryu@datametrex.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71631


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN INC.
08:55aGraph Blockchain Establishes Special Committee to Review M&A Opportunities
NE
2020Graph Earned $84,483 in Q2
NE
2020Graph Blockchain Announces Grant of Options
NE
2020Graph Blockchain Announces Shares for Debt Settlement
NE
2020Graph Blockchain Announces First Sale Through BluStem Ecommerce
NE
2020Graph Blockchain Announces Launch of the BluStem Ecommerce Marketplace
NE
2020Graph Blockchain Announces Management Changes and Provides Corporate Updates
NE
2020Graph Appoints New CFO
NE
2020Graph Blockchain Announces Shares for Debt Settlement
NE
2020Graph Blockchain Enters into a Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Third Eye ..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,76 M -0,60 M -0,60 M
Net Debt 2020 0,15 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,90 M 7,00 M 7,01 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN INC.
Duration : Period :
Graph Blockchain Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Scovenna President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Ryu Chairman
Don Shim Chief Financial Officer
Justin Bae Vice President-Research & Development
Stephen Kim Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN INC.83.33%7
ORACLE CORPORATION-2.50%185 680
SAP SE-2.52%152 699
INTUIT INC.-2.95%101 759
SERVICENOW INC.-7.09%99 751
DOCUSIGN, INC.7.53%44 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ