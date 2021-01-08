Graph Blockchain Establishes Special Committee to Review M&A Opportunities

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) ("Graph" or "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors have created a special committee consisting of two directors (Andrew Ryu and John McMullen) to review M&A opportunities in the crypto currency and blockchain sector. The Company has received interest from various private companies in the crypto/blockchain sector with interest in being acquired by the public company.

"As a result of the inbound interest from various third-party groups with crypto/blockchain companies looking to be acquired, the board of directors felt the appropriate action would be to set up a special committee to review opportunities and present them to the board once vetted. The recent uptrend in crypto currencies has spurred renewed interest in the sector and as one of the remaining crypto/blockchain companies on the CSE we are receiving proposals," says Andrew Ryu, CEO of the Company.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions that it will implement into a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplace for the sale of psychedelic and ancillary products in legal jurisdictions.

