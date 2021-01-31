Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Graph Blockchain Inc.    GBLC   CA3886591047

GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN INC.

(GBLC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/29 03:48:55 pm
0.075 CAD   --.--%
02:45pGraph Blockchain Issues Options
NE
01/26GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : IIROC Trade Resumption - GBLC
AQ
01/26Graph Blockchain Signs a Definitive Agreement with Babbage Mining Corp. and Announces Financing
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Graph Blockchain Issues Options

01/31/2021 | 02:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has granted incentive stock options to an advisor of the company to purchase up to 1.5 million common shares in the capital of the company, pursuant to the stock option plan of the company. The options are exercisable at a price of 7.5 cents per share and will expire two years from the date of grant.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions that it will implement into a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplace for the sale of psychedelic and ancillary products in legal jurisdictions.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com

For further information, please contact:

Jamie Hyland
Phone: +1 604-442-2425
Email: jhyland@graphblockchain.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73265


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN INC.
02:45pGraph Blockchain Issues Options
NE
01/26GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : IIROC Trade Resumption - GBLC
AQ
01/26Graph Blockchain Signs a Definitive Agreement with Babbage Mining Corp. and A..
NE
01/25GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : IIROC Trading Halt - GBLC
AQ
01/14Graph Blockchain Announces Early Warrants and Option Exercise
NE
01/08Graph Blockchain Establishes Special Committee to Review M&A Opportunities
NE
2020Graph Earned $84,483 in Q2
NE
2020Graph Blockchain Announces Grant of Options
NE
2020Graph Blockchain Announces Shares for Debt Settlement
NE
2020Graph Blockchain Announces First Sale Through BluStem Ecommerce
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,76 M -0,59 M -0,59 M
Net Debt 2020 0,15 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,2 M 9,55 M 9,55 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN INC.
Duration : Period :
Graph Blockchain Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Scovenna President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Ryu Chairman
Don Shim Chief Financial Officer
Justin Bae Vice President-Research & Development
Stephen Kim Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN INC.150.00%10
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ