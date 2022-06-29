Log in
    GEL   CA38867G2053

GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD.

(GEL)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:48 2022-06-24 pm EDT
0.2900 CAD   +11.54%
Graphano Energy : FY2022 Q3 Financial Statements

06/29/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD.

INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NINE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022

UNAUDITED

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Contents

Interim Condensed Financial Statements

Non-auditor involvement

2

Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position

3

Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Deficiency

4

Interim Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

5

Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements

7-17

- 1 -

Notice of Disclosure of Non-Auditor Review of the Interim Financial Statements

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements of the Company for the interim period ended Apr 30, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with international accounting standards for interim financial reporting under IAS 34. The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor, Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Accountants, has not performed a review of these interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

June 29, 2022

Signed "Luisa Moreno"

Chief Executive Officer

- 2 -

GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD.

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at,

Apr 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash & cash equivalents (note 7)

3,754,025

4,096,979

Prepayments and other receivables

88,303

-

Sales taxes receivable

167,909

-

Total current assets

4,010,237

4,096,979

Long-term assets

Fixed assets

-

776,253

Total assets

4,010,237

4,873,232

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Loans and advances (note 8)

-

4,096,979

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 9)

379,354

6,189

Total liabilities

379,354

4,103,168

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (note 10)

4,579,783

776,254

Reserves

2,310,040

-

Deficit

(3,258,940)

(6,190)

Total shareholders' equity

3,630,883

770,064

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

4,010,237

4,873,232

Going concern (Note 2) and subsequent events (Note 17)

NOTE: "Reserves" represent Warrant Reserves to reflect the apportionment of the Unit Issues into their components of Share Capital and value attributed to Warrants (by Black-Scholes valuation).

The Company's board of directors approved the interim condensed financial statements on June 29, 2022.

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Signed "James Richardson"

Director and CFO

Signed "Luisa Moreno"

Director and CEO

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim condensed financial statements.

- 3 -

GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD.

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 (Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)

SHARE CAPITAL

RESERVES

DEFICIT

TOTAL

#

$

$

$

$

Balance, as at July 31, 2021

15,250,000

776,254

-

(6,190)

770,064

Private placements

81,845,660

2,453,505

1,643,474

-

4,096,979

Consolidation of shares (6.5:1), Sep 3, 2021

14,937,794

3,229,759

1,643,474

(6,190)

4,867,043

Issue of shares

153,846

50,000

-

-

50,000

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,547,672)

(1,547,672)

Balance, as at Oct 31, 2021

15,091,640

3,279,759

1,643,474

(1,553,862)

3,369,370

Private placements (FTU)

1,562,500

907,706

267,294

-

1,175,000

Warrants exercised

188,462

119,313

(21,314)

-

97,999

Options issued

-

-

649,591

-

649,591

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(991,438)

(991,438)

Adjustment w.r.t volatility

-

219,437

(219,437)

-

-

Balance, as at Jan 31, 2022

16,842,602

4,526,214

2,319,609

(2,545,301)

4,300,522

Warrants exercised

84,615

53,569

(9,569)

-

44,000

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(713,639)

(713,639)

Balance, as at Apr 30, 2022

16,927,217

4,579,783

2,310,040

(3,258,940)

3,630,883

NOTE: "Reserves" represent Warrant Reserves to reflect the apportionment of the Unit Issues into their components of Share Capital and value attributed to Warrants (by Black-Scholes valuation).

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim condensed financial statements.

- 4 -

GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD.

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 (Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

For the period ended April 30,

2022

2022

$

$

Revenues

-

-

Operating Expenses/(Income)

Exploration expenses

463,217

592,659

Research cost

-

29,500

Other operating expenses

60,592

114,389

Management fees

67,750

282,450

Finance fees

-

145,000

Professional and consulting fees

116,213

352,299

Other expenses/(income)

930

150,612

Advertising and marketing

12,005

113,508

Foreign exchange loss

-

990

Other Expenses/(Income)

Interest income

(7,069)

(4,500)

713,638

1,776,907

Non-cash Expenses/(Income)

Stock-based compensation- Non-Cash (note 10)

-

649,591

Exploration properties write off (note 11)

-

826,253

-

1,475,844

Net loss and comprehensive loss

713,638

3,252,751

Loss per share - basic & diluted

0.04

0.202

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

16,927,217

16,086,758

Note: There is no prior year comparable period to be compared to as the Company was only incorporated in October 2020 and had no operations beyond its formative ones until September of 2021.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim condensed financial statements.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

