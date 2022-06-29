Graphano Energy : FY2022 Q3 Financial Statements

Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position
3
Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Deficiency
4
Interim Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
5
Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements
7-17
- 1 -
Notice of Disclosure of Non-Auditor Review of the Interim Financial Statements
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements of the Company for the interim period ended Apr 30, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with international accounting standards for interim financial reporting under IAS 34. The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor, Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Accountants, has not performed a review of these interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
June 29, 2022
Signed "Luisa Moreno"
Chief Executive Officer
- 2 -
GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at,
Apr 30, 2022
July 31, 2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash & cash equivalents (note 7)
3,754,025
4,096,979
Prepayments and other receivables
88,303
-
Sales taxes receivable
167,909
-
Total current assets
4,010,237
4,096,979
Long-term assets
Fixed assets
-
776,253
Total assets
4,010,237
4,873,232
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Loans and advances (note 8)
-
4,096,979
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 9)
379,354
6,189
Total liabilities
379,354
4,103,168
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (note 10)
4,579,783
776,254
Reserves
2,310,040
-
Deficit
(3,258,940)
(6,190)
Total shareholders' equity
3,630,883
770,064
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
4,010,237
4,873,232
Going concern (Note 2) and subsequent events (Note 17)
NOTE: "Reserves" represent Warrant Reserves to reflect the apportionment of the Unit Issues into their components of Share Capital and value attributed to Warrants (by Black-Scholes valuation).
The Company's board of directors approved the interim condensed financial statements on June 29, 2022.
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Signed "James Richardson"
Director and CFO
Signed "Luisa Moreno"
Director and CEO
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim condensed financial statements.
- 3 -
GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 (Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
SHARE CAPITAL
RESERVES
DEFICIT
TOTAL
#
$
$
$
$
Balance, as at July 31, 2021
15,250,000
776,254
-
(6,190)
770,064
Private placements
81,845,660
2,453,505
1,643,474
-
4,096,979
Consolidation of shares (6.5:1), Sep 3, 2021
14,937,794
3,229,759
1,643,474
(6,190)
4,867,043
Issue of shares
153,846
50,000
-
-
50,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,547,672)
(1,547,672)
Balance, as at Oct 31, 2021
15,091,640
3,279,759
1,643,474
(1,553,862)
3,369,370
Private placements (FTU)
1,562,500
907,706
267,294
-
1,175,000
Warrants exercised
188,462
119,313
(21,314)
-
97,999
Options issued
-
-
649,591
-
649,591
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(991,438)
(991,438)
Adjustment w.r.t volatility
-
219,437
(219,437)
-
-
Balance, as at Jan 31, 2022
16,842,602
4,526,214
2,319,609
(2,545,301)
4,300,522
Warrants exercised
84,615
53,569
(9,569)
-
44,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(713,639)
(713,639)
Balance, as at Apr 30, 2022
16,927,217
4,579,783
2,310,040
(3,258,940)
3,630,883
NOTE: "Reserves" represent Warrant Reserves to reflect the apportionment of the Unit Issues into their components of Share Capital and value attributed to Warrants (by Black-Scholes valuation).
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim condensed financial statements.
- 4 -
GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 (Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
For the period ended April 30,
2022
2022
$
$
Revenues
-
-
Operating Expenses/(Income)
Exploration expenses
463,217
592,659
Research cost
-
29,500
Other operating expenses
60,592
114,389
Management fees
67,750
282,450
Finance fees
-
145,000
Professional and consulting fees
116,213
352,299
Other expenses/(income)
930
150,612
Advertising and marketing
12,005
113,508
Foreign exchange loss
-
990
Other Expenses/(Income)
Interest income
(7,069)
(4,500)
713,638
1,776,907
Non-cash Expenses/(Income)
Stock-based compensation- Non-Cash (note 10)
-
649,591
Exploration properties write off (note 11)
-
826,253
-
1,475,844
Net loss and comprehensive loss
713,638
3,252,751
Loss per share - basic & diluted
0.04
0.202
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
16,927,217
16,086,758
Note: There is no prior year comparable period to be compared to as the Company was only incorporated in October 2020 and had no operations beyond its formative ones until September of 2021.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim condensed financial statements.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Graphano Energy Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 19:21:10 UTC.