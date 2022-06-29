Graphano Energy : FY2022 Q3 Financial Statements

Notice of Disclosure of Non-Auditor Review of the Interim Financial Statements

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements of the Company for the interim period ended Apr 30, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with international accounting standards for interim financial reporting under IAS 34. The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor, Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Accountants, has not performed a review of these interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

June 29, 2022

Signed "Luisa Moreno"

Chief Executive Officer

