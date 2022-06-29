Graphano Energy : FY2022 Q3 Management's Discussion and Analysis

GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD. (THE "COMPANY") MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") FOR ITS THIRD QUARTER PERIOD ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 Graphano Energy Ltd. ("Graphano" or the "Company") was incorporated on October 5, 2020, as a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of Manganese X Energy Corp. ("MN"), a public company with its shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to hold MN's Lac Aux Bouleaux graphite property (the "LAB Graphite Property" or the "Property") in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The intent was and is to serve as a vehicle for the separate listing on the Exchange (the "Listing") of the shares of Graphano and the spin-out to MN's shareholders of the Property providing greater focus to its further exploration and development as a separate operation. The spin-out has been accomplished by way of Plan of Arrangement (the "Plan") and MN's shareholders approved the Plan at a shareholders' meeting held April 12, 2021. The Exchange provided its final approval for the Listing, and trading began on September 30, 2021, under the symbol of GEL. Graphano is a British Columbia registered company with its Registered Office at 1000 - 595 Burrard Street Vancouver, British Columbia V7X 1S8, and it maintains a business office at 120 Carlton Street, Suite 219, in Toronto, Ontario. Its public filings are available at www.SEDAR.comand on its own website at www.graphano.com. Graphano's shares trade on the Exchange under the trading symbol GEL. Common Shares Issued On December 22, 2020, Graphano completed a private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,721,707, at a price of $0.05 per subscription receipt. Each subscription receipt entitled the holder thereof to receive, upon conversion and without any further action on the part of such holder or payment of any additional consideration, one unit of Graphano (a

"Unit"), with each Unit comprised of one (1) Graphano Share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Graphano

Share at an exercise price of $0.08 per Graphano Share, for an exercise period of two years. Owing to the subsequent consolidation of the shares on a 1:6.5 basis as required by the Exchange, these values are now $0.325 and $0.52 respectively.

Further to the above, on April 19, 2021, Graphano completed a private placement of subscription receipts on identical terms bringing the aggregate total including the original issue to aggregate gross proceeds of $4,096,979, at a price of $0.325 per subscription receipt on a post-consolidation basis.

The fair value of the 81,845,660 pre-consolidation Unit warrants at issue date was $1,643,474, as calculated using a Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: 24 months expected average life; share price of $0.05; 125% expected volatility

(calculated based on assumed volatility of 125%, as 'Graphano' does not have volatility history), risk free interest rate of 0.31%; and an expected dividend yield of 0%. Volatility is estimated based on the experience of similar companies owing to the Company's very short trading history. On September 1, 2021, the Company issued 76,923 common shares to each of Lawrence Nemeth and Geomap Exploration Inc. at $0.325 per share to repurchase the royalty they previously held on the LAB Graphite Property. On December 23, 2021, the Company issued 1,562,500 Flow through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.80 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,250,000. Each FT Unit consists 1

of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company, whereby each whole Warrant of the Company entitles the holder thereof to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.10 until December 23, 2023. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a cash finder's fee of $75,000, representing 6% of the Proceeds raised from investors introduced to the Company by GloRes Securities Inc., and issued an aggregate of 93,750 finders' warrants, representing 6% of the number of FT Units sold under the Offering. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into a Share at an exercise price of $1.10 until December 23, 2023. Personnel Considerations The Company's initial Directors are Mr. Nathan Rotstein, Ms Luisa Moreno (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. James Richardson (Chief Financial Officer). Mr. Roger Dahn and Mr. Martin Kepman have subsequently been added as Directors. Mr. Dahn is qualified to act as a Qualified Person pursuant to the provisions of National Instrument 43-101. July 31st has been chosen as the year end date for the Company's fiscal year to provide as much inclusion as possible into its first fiscal period and, as much as possible, have its initial operations commence as early as possible in its first full fiscal year, commencing August 1, 2021. Wasserman Ramsay CPA's have been named by the Board of Directors to be the Company's auditor and to report to the Company's shareholders accordingly. Wasserman Ramsay is a firm of Canadian Chartered Public Accountants and is qualified by the Canadian Public Accounting Board to conduct audits of public companies and has been for a number of years the auditor of MN, the Company's previous parent company. The functional and reporting currency of the Company is the Canadian Dollar ("CAD") and all dollar amounts ("$") herein refer to Canadian Dollars unless otherwise identified. Forward Looking Statements While the Company is not (and does not intend to become) in the practice of making forecasts, it is obliged by the nature and purpose of MD&As to make certain forward-looking statements. All such statements are qualified in their entirety by the Company's claim of "Safe Harbour" for such statements made in good faith. This MD&A, except for historical information, may contain "forward-looking statements" that reflect Graphano's current expectations and projections about future results. When used in this MD&A, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "consider", "anticipate", "expect", "objective", "potential", "forecast", "believe", "project", "plan" and similar expressions or variations of such words. Forward-looking statements are, by their very nature, not guarantees of the Company's future operational or financial performance and these statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual level of activity, results, prospects and performance to differ materially from any future levels of activity, results, prospects and performance expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking

statements and there are no guarantees that any of Graphano's projects will otherwise prove to be economic. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties referred to elsewhere in this MD&A, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Company Objective It is the Company's intention to be a significant entity in the graphite (and potentially other industrial minerals, especially those related to the rapidly expanding field of batterychemistry) resource exploration and development business and to assemble a significant resource for further development and potential future production by the Company or others. Commencing with the initial LAB Graphite Property, it is the Company's intention to explore the Property (known to contain deposits of graphite bearing material) to establish the magnitude of resource it might contain, and to pursue new property acquisitions with the same objective in view. Exploration work is ongoing, and new claims and acquisitions are being introduced as part of the company's growth strategy. Project The LAB Graphite Property is comprised of 14 mineral claims in one contiguous block totaling 738.12 hectares near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Québec. The Property was subject to a 2% NSR, but, the Company entered into an agreement with the original vendors of the Property to acquire the whole of the NSR for 153,846 post-consolidation Graphano common shares valued at $50,000, thereby cancelling the NSR. The LAB graphite mineralization was discovered in 1957 and passed through several hands prior to being held by TIMCAL until November 2014, but then allowed to lapse. Finally, in 2019, it was acquired by MN, the parent of the Company until the Closing of the Plan of Arrangement transaction. The LAB Graphite Property is underlain by Precambrian age rocks of the Grenville Series comprised of quartzo feldspathic, garnetiferous paragneiss and limestone / marble beds. Quartzites are the least abundant of rocks in this Series. The igneous rocks which have invaded the metasedimentary sequence consist of gabbros, monzonites, anorthosites and diabase. Paragneiss is generally fine to medium grained with a variety of compositions such as, quartzo-feldspathic gneiss, biotite gneiss, biotite-garnet gneiss, biotite-garnet-silliminite gneiss and biotite-hornblende gneiss. All compositional varietiescontain some graphite. The LAB Graphite Property lies adjacent to the south of TIMCAL's Lac des Iles graphitemine in Quebec which is a world class deposit and was producing 25,000 tonnes of graphite annually (which is generally recognized to be within a few years of exhaustion of its resource). There are several graphite showings and past producing mines in its vicinity. Graphite is commonly found in the Grenville Province rocks throughout this region and has been commercially mined from a number of deposits located between Mont-Laurier in the north to the Ottawa River in the south.

As indicated in the most recent National Instrument 43-101 technical report (dated June 8, 2021), in the Qualified Person's opinion, the character of the LAB Graphite Property is sufficient to merit a follow-up work program, which can be accomplished through a two-phase exploration program as described below. Phase 1 - Trenching, Channel Sampling and Diamond Drilling Perform stripping and trenching work on target areas identified in airborne and ground geophysical surveys. Additionally, at least 1,200 metres diamond core drilling was recommended to test the geophysical survey conductors. The successful drilling program should add new exploration targets and expand the potential graphite resource target for the LAB Graphite Property. This phase of work has been completed. Phase 2 - Exploratory Drilling, Metallurgical Test work and Resource Estimation Based on the success of the Phase 1 work, an additional 2,500 metre diamond core drilling isrecommended on the historical graphite resource areas and new geophysical survey targets tested in Phase 1. Additional metallurgical test work is also recommended to improve upon the graphite recovery percentage and quality of the previous test work. Total estimated budget for this phase is $473,000 and will take approximately five months' time to complete. This phase is expected to start during the summer of 2022. Second Quarter Highlights The first quarter having been a period of concentration on completing the spin-out from MN, second quarter achievements included: Second Quarter Exploration Achievements

Closing of Flow Through Financing

Commenced Trading on OTCQB

Advancing Phase 1 exploration work Second Quarter Exploration Achievements: The fall exploration work was carried out during October-November 2021 and included additional ground geophysics, trenching and channel sampling, which resulted in several new graphite showings being identified in the eastern and southern areas of the Property. In the eastern zone of the Property, excavation work guided by ground geophysical survey exposed additional graphite mineralization and rock outcrops. The graphite mineralization in the eastern zone occurs along the 1.3 kilometres of conductive trends outlined by the ground geophysical surveys. In the southern zone of the Property, trenching work exposed a large graphite zone with apparent large graphite flakes. This mineralization is also related to a well-defined conductive zone interpreted to have an average anomaly width of 30 metres. All sampling was completed by and under the supervision of Mr. Martin Ethier, Géo (#1520) who is a Member of the Order of Geologists of Québec and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, and Afzaal Pirzada, who is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia with license No. 28657. In addition, senior management also attended the site visit. 4