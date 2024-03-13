Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2024) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTCQB: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has staked an additional 79 mining claims on the eastern side of its existing 100% owned Standard Mine Project ("Standard"). These additional new claims represent a significant increase in the total land claims of the Company and expands the claims at Standard by 3,923 hectares to a total of 4,265 hectares.

Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "The new claims are situated to the north of the Lac-Aux-Bouleaux project and immediately to the east of Standard, where we have already confirmed high-grade graphite mineralization from drilling. We have long recognized this region as North America's sustainable source of graphite for the EV industry, and we look forward to initiating exploration work in the new claims to further expand our resource potential."

In 1997, government reconnaissance work reported four outcrops with visible graphite, which will serve as good starting locations for the Company's exploration program. As previously reported the region has good power and road infrastructure, with many forestry roads for easy access. The claims are located between the Mousseau Project and Standard (Figure 1). The Mousseau Project has a Measured & Indicated Resource of 2.8 million tonnes grading 7.9% graphitic carbon equating to 0.2Mt of contained graphite at the west side of the deposit, with the remainder of the Mousseau claims still unexplored.





Figure 1 - Map of Graphano Claims



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/201481_1a4edbfbc41b3ac2_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Martin Ethier, Géo (#1520), who is a Member of the Order of Geologists of Québec and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Luisa Moreno

Chief Executive Officer and Director

E: info@graphano.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

