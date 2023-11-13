Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (GMG) is an Australia-based clean-technology focused company. The Company offers energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including those manufactured in-house via a production process. Its segments include the energy savings segment and the energy storage segment. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on Graphene-enhanced heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) coatings, lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG is focused on the commercialization of GMG graphene aluminum-ion batteries. GMG has developed a production process to decompose natural gas (i.e., methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen, and some residual hydrocarbon gases. The Company serves various markets, such as facility management, transport and earth-moving, food supply management, retail, shopping centers and food outlets, and automotive operations and maintenance, and utilities, education, institutions.

Sector Specialty Chemicals