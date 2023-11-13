Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd Stock price
Equities
GMG
AU0000139990
Specialty Chemicals
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.570 CAD
|-1.26%
|0.00%
|-33.76%
|Sales 2023
|170,063 108,391 149,776
|Sales 2024 *
|-
|Capitalization
|218 M 139 M 192 M
|Net income 2023
|-9.00 M -5.74 M -7.93 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2023
1 261x
|Net cash position 2023
|3.34 M 2.13 M 2.94 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|- 0 0
|EV / Sales 2024 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2023
-23,0x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2023
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|78.56%
|1 day
|-1.26%
|Current month
|+6.80%
|1 month
|+8.28%
|3 months
|-1.26%
|6 months
|-23.41%
|Current year
|-33.76%
1 week
1.52
1.65
1 month
1.13
1.85
Current year
1.13
3.04
1 year
1.13
3.59
3 years
0.73
7.25
5 years
0.73
7.25
10 years
0.73
7.25
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Craig Nicol FOU
|Founder
|48
|2016
Jeffrey Morris CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|-
|2022
Anjana Reddy SEC
|Corporate Secretary
|-
|2022
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Guy Outen CHM
|Chairman
|62
|2019
|Director/Board Member
|57
|2021
Emma FitzGerald BRD
|Director/Board Member
|56
|2022
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|1.570
|-1.26%
|27,154
|23-11-09
|1.590
|+0.63%
|15,267
|23-11-08
|1.580
|+0.64%
|83,592
|23-11-07
|1.570
|+1.95%
|29,274
|23-11-06
|1.540
|-1.91%
|54,802
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (GMG) is an Australia-based clean-technology focused company. The Company offers energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including those manufactured in-house via a production process. Its segments include the energy savings segment and the energy storage segment. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on Graphene-enhanced heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) coatings, lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG is focused on the commercialization of GMG graphene aluminum-ion batteries. GMG has developed a production process to decompose natural gas (i.e., methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen, and some residual hydrocarbon gases. The Company serves various markets, such as facility management, transport and earth-moving, food supply management, retail, shopping centers and food outlets, and automotive operations and maintenance, and utilities, education, institutions.
SectorSpecialty Chemicals
Calendar
2023-11-22 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
