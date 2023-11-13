Stock GMG GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd Stock price

Equities

GMG

AU0000139990

Specialty Chemicals

Market Closed - Bourse de Toronto
Other stock markets
 03:41:56 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1.570 CAD -1.26% 0.00% -33.76%
Oct. 30 Graphene Manufacturing Group Limited Receives Forward Orders of over Usd 400K for Thermal-Xr from Various Distributors and Customers Worldwide CI
Oct. 24 Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd Appoints Jack Perkowski to Chair of Board of Directors CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials

Sales 2023 170,063 108,391 149,776 Sales 2024 * - Capitalization 218 M 139 M 192 M
Net income 2023 -9.00 M -5.74 M -7.93 M Net income 2024 * - EV / Sales 2023
1 261x
Net cash position 2023 3.34 M 2.13 M 2.94 M Net cash position 2024 * - 0 0 EV / Sales 2024 * -
P/E ratio 2023
-23,0x
P/E ratio 2024 *
Employees -
Yield 2023
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 78.56%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd

Graphene Manufacturing Group Limited Receives Forward Orders of over Usd 400K for Thermal-Xr from Various Distributors and Customers Worldwide CI
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd Appoints Jack Perkowski to Chair of Board of Directors CI
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd Announces Board Resignations CI
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Graphene Manufacturing Group Up 4% After Reporting Appointment of New CFO MT
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd Appoints Chief Financial Officer Effective, October 17, 2023 CI
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd Achieves Initial 500 mAh Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery Prototype in Pouch Cell Format & Provides Next Steps Toward Commercialisation CI
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd Appoints Jack Perkowski to Its Board of Directors CI
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd Appoints Andrew Small as a Director, Effective 31 July 2023 CI
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes, Effective July 31, 2023 CI
Graphene Manufacturing Group Names Interim CFO MT
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd Announces Bob Galyen to Its Board of Directors, Effective 1 July, 2023 CI
Graphene Manufacturing Group Appoints Former Chief Technology Officer of CATL Limited to its Board of Directors MT
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. Announces Independently Verified Heat Transfer and Energy Savings Results from THERMAL-XR CI
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 CI
More news

Press releases Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd

GMG Provides Commercialisation Update on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR(R) NE
Graphene Manufacturing Group Board Appoints Former Wall Street Veteran and Manufacturing Entrepreneur Jack Perkowski to Chair of Board of Directors NE
GMG Provides Details of 2023 AGM To Be Held Virtually NE
GMG Announces New Chief Financial Officer NE
More press releases

News in other languages on Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.: GMG berichtet über Fortschritte in der Vermarktung von THERMAL-XR(R)
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.: GMG unterzeichnet Vertriebsvereinbarungen für THERMAL-XR(R) in vier asiatischen Ländern
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.: GMG kündigt Vereinbarung mit Rio Tinto zur gemeinsamen Entwicklung von Batterien an
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.: GMG gibt Fortschritt bei Kommerzialisierung von THERMAL-XR® bekannt
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.: GMG kündigt erste Werksabnahmeprüfungen für halbautomatische Prototypen von Batteriemontageanlagen an
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day-1.26%
Current month+6.80%
1 month+8.28%
3 months-1.26%
6 months-23.41%
Current year-33.76%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
1.52
Extreme 1.52
1.65
1 month
1.13
Extreme 1.13
1.85
Current year
1.13
Extreme 1.13
3.04
1 year
1.13
Extreme 1.13
3.59
3 years
0.73
Extreme 0.73
7.25
5 years
0.73
Extreme 0.73
7.25
10 years
0.73
Extreme 0.73
7.25
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd

Managers TitleAgeSince
Craig Nicol FOU
 Founder 48 2016
Jeffrey Morris CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer - 2022
Anjana Reddy SEC
 Corporate Secretary - 2022
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Guy Outen CHM
 Chairman 62 2019
William Ollerhead BRD
 Director/Board Member 57 2021
Emma FitzGerald BRD
 Director/Board Member 56 2022
More insiders

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 1.570 -1.26% 27,154
23-11-09 1.590 +0.63% 15,267
23-11-08 1.580 +0.64% 83,592
23-11-07 1.570 +1.95% 29,274
23-11-06 1.540 -1.91% 54,802

Delayed Quote Bourse de Toronto, November 10, 2023 at 03:41 pm EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (GMG) is an Australia-based clean-technology focused company. The Company offers energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including those manufactured in-house via a production process. Its segments include the energy savings segment and the energy storage segment. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on Graphene-enhanced heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) coatings, lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG is focused on the commercialization of GMG graphene aluminum-ion batteries. GMG has developed a production process to decompose natural gas (i.e., methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen, and some residual hydrocarbon gases. The Company serves various markets, such as facility management, transport and earth-moving, food supply management, retail, shopping centers and food outlets, and automotive operations and maintenance, and utilities, education, institutions.
Sector
Specialty Chemicals
Calendar
2023-11-22 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Composites

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD Stock Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd
-33.76% 96 M $
CHINA BAOAN GROUP CO., LTD. Stock China Baoan Group Co., Ltd.
-7.20% 3 892 M $
ZHONGFU SHENYING CARBON FIBER CO.,LTD. Stock Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co.,Ltd.
-33.77% 3 383 M $
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG Stock Schweiter Technologies AG
-31.25% 810 M $
JIANGSU LIBA ENTERPRISE JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD. Stock Jiangsu Liba Enterprise Joint-Stock Co., Ltd.
+19.00% 476 M $
CHANGZHOU ZHONGYING SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Stock Changzhou Zhongying Science & Technology Co., Ltd
+89.85% 459 M $
CHANGZHOU TIANSHENG NEW MATERIALS GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Group Co., Ltd.
+106.30% 388 M $
ZHEJIANG HUASHENG TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Stock ZheJiang HuaSheng Technology Co.,Ltd
+28.17% 324 M $
NANOXPLORE INC. Stock NanoXplore Inc.
-21.92% 249 M $
Composites
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd - Bourse de Toronto
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer