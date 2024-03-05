Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") announces that William Ollerhead will leave the board as of 29 February 2024 due to the press of other activities including as the chairman of a listed public company. William, based in Ontario Canada, was a board member of the Company since its listing date in 2021 and he joined the board through the company which GMG used to list (through a reverse take-over) onto the TSXV.

GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "the Company appreciates William's service and effort to develop the Company whilst attending board and various committee meetings. GMG continues to focus on progressing into commercial operation by growing sales and operating its newly commissioned modular Graphene Plant and Thermal-XR® Coating Blend plants whilst progressing the battery's development."

GMG's Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Jack Perkowski, commented: "The Company thanks William for his service. GMG continues to focus on the U.S. for funding our development and growth initiatives. Enabling U.S. investors with increased involvement may expand the Company's future capital opportunities."

Bob Galyen, a GMG Non-Executive Director who was the previous CTO of CATL and is based in Indiana USA, is at the Company's Richlands Australian headquarters office and manufacturing facilities this week to support the Company's Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery development. Bob has typically visited the company's Australian headquarters every quarter in week-long intensive deep dives into the battery's progress - including reviewing the battery performance, electrochemistry, cathode preparation, battery assembling, laboratory and battery equipment.

Further, Bob Galyen stated "GMG's Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery characteristics include high power density and potential energy density which may lead to improved battery performance and simplicity. GMG's graphene manufacturing from natural gas with hydrogen gas as a by-product creates good ESG numbers, and plentiful active material components of the battery allows for a simpler supply chain than traditional lithium-ion batteries."

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

