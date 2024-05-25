Graphene Manufacturing Group Limited is a clean-technology company. The Company seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. It has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces scalable, tunable and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company focus to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, it has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC-R) coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, the Company and the University of Queensland are working to progress research and development and commercialization of G+AI batteries.

Sector Specialty Chemicals