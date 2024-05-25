Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2024. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was AUD 0.053093 million compared to AUD 0.024374 million a year ago. Net loss was AUD 2.24 million compared to AUD 2.63 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0264 compared to AUD 0.0322 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0264 compared to AUD 0.0322 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was AUD 0.212234 million compared to AUD 0.113774 million a year ago. Net loss was AUD 6.16 million compared to AUD 7.97 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0733 compared to AUD 0.0993 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0733 compared to AUD 0.0993 a year ago.