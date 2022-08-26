Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Graphex Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRFX   US38867H1041

GRAPHEX GROUP LIMITED

(GRFX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
2.240 USD   -7.82%
04:15pGraphex Group Limited Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Underwritten Public Offering
AQ
08/22Graphex Says it's Negotiating Supply Deals With EV Battery Makers; Shares Jump
MT
08/22Graphex Technologies Highlights U.S. Expansion Progress and Outlines Business Strategy
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Graphex Group Limited Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Underwritten Public Offering

08/26/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphex Group Limited (NYSE American: GRFX), (“Graphex”, or the “Company”), a global leader in mid-stream processing of specialized natural graphite used for electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed underwritten public offering have exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 704,347 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each ADS representing 20 ordinary shares, par value HK$0.01 per share, of the Company, at the public offering price of $2.50 per ADS less underwriting discounts and commissions, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.7 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,695,653 ADSs at a public offering price of $2.50 per share.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-263330), was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective on August 16, 2022, and a registration statement on Form F-1MEF (File No. 333-266925), was filed with the SEC and became effective upon filing. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Graphex
Graphex Group Limited is a Cayman Island company with principal and administrative offices in Hong Kong and subsidiary office in Royal Oak, Michigan. Graphex is a global leader in the industry, proficient in commercial deep processing of graphite, and is currently producing over 10,000 metric tons of spherical graphite annually. Graphex possesses patents and utility models covering various technological, design, and processing applications in addition to trade secrets and technological expertise.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Inquiries:
FischTank PR
graphex@fischtankpr.com 


All news about GRAPHEX GROUP LIMITED
04:15pGraphex Group Limited Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Underwritten ..
AQ
08/22Graphex Says it's Negotiating Supply Deals With EV Battery Makers; Shares Jump
MT
08/22Graphex Technologies Highlights U.S. Expansion Progress and Outlines Business Strategy
GL
08/22Graphex Technologies Highlights U.S. Expansion Progress and Outlines Business Strategy
AQ
08/22Graphex Raises Nearly $12 Million in US IPO
MT
08/19Graphex Group Raises $11.7 Million from Share Offering
MT
08/19Graphex Group Limited Announces Closing of Upsized $11.7 Million Public Offering and NY..
GL
08/19Graphex Group Limited Announces Closing of Upsized $11.7 Million Public Offering and NY..
GL
08/17Hong Kong Stocks Snap Two-Day Losing Streak; Graphex Soars 35% Ahead of NYSE Debut
MT
08/17Graphex Group Prices Upsized Offering at $2.50/ADS, Expects $11.7 Million Gross Proceed..
MT
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 391 M - -
Net income 2021 -53,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 721 M 91,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 489
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart GRAPHEX GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Graphex Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yick Yan Chan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ka Hei Kwok Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hing Tat Lau Chairman
Liqun Luo Head-Research
Fong Sin Tam Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAPHEX GROUP LIMITED-6.54%90
ECOLAB INC.-27.13%48 716
SIKA AG-39.66%36 567
GIVAUDAN SA-32.32%31 032
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-9.87%19 314
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-30.36%17 246