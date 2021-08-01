Log in
    6128   KYG4066M1078

GRAPHEX GROUP LIMITED

(6128)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/30
0.77 HKD   -1.28%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Graphex : BUSINESS UPDATE

08/01/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 389 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
Net income 2020 -91,7 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net Debt 2020 569 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 368 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 580
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart GRAPHEX GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Graphex Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAPHEX GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yick Yan Chan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ka Hei Kwok Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hing Tat Lau Chairman
Liqun Luo Head-Research
Fong Sin Tam Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAPHEX GROUP LIMITED-7.23%47
ECOLAB INC.2.07%63 144
SIKA AG31.97%49 919
GIVAUDAN SA21.23%46 049
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.74.95%34 228
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG17.70%25 914