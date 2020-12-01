Faces of GPI: Women@GPI

Understanding and appreciating diversity in all forms is key to making Graphic Packaging such a great place to work. On the Diversity & Inclusion front, we have big plans for 2021 to tap into a huge energy reservoir: our people! We will be creating a Diversity & Inclusion Council, amplifying D&I education through our GPI University, and forming business resource groups (BRGs), to name just a few initiatives. We hold ourselves accountable for creating a work environment that reflects the communities where we operate, and where everyone feels valued and heard.

Our first BRG, Women@GPI, is launching in early 2021. Women's voices are crucial to the success of any business, and we are committed to investing in women leaders at all levels of our organization. We anticipate this BRG will pave the way for many others representing our diverse workforce. Watch and enjoy!