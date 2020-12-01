Log in
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

(GPK)
  Report
Faces of GPI: Women@GPI

12/01/2020 | 11:09am EST
Understanding and appreciating diversity in all forms is key to making Graphic Packaging such a great place to work. On the Diversity & Inclusion front, we have big plans for 2021 to tap into a huge energy reservoir: our people! We will be creating a Diversity & Inclusion Council, amplifying D&I education through our GPI University, and forming business resource groups (BRGs), to name just a few initiatives. We hold ourselves accountable for creating a work environment that reflects the communities where we operate, and where everyone feels valued and heard.

Our first BRG, Women@GPI, is launching in early 2021. Women's voices are crucial to the success of any business, and we are committed to investing in women leaders at all levels of our organization. We anticipate this BRG will pave the way for many others representing our diverse workforce. Watch and enjoy!

Disclaimer

Graphic Packaging Holding Company published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 16:08:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
