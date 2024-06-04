ATLANTA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), will announce second quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th, with a call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at https://investors.graphicpkg.com/. Participants may also listen via telephone by using the following dial-in number: +1 215-268-9905.

Telephone participants should call in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on July 30th.

The Company has also set Tuesday, October 29, 2024 as the tentative date for the release of third quarter 2024 financial results.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

