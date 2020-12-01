Graphic Packaging : KeelClip™ Takes Best New Concept Award at UK Packaging Awards 2020

Graphic Packaging International, leader in paper-based packaging solutions, has been awarded Best New Concept at the UK Packaging Awards 2020 for its KeelClip™ beverage clip solution.

Graphic Packaging, whose innovative and sustainable designs serve household brands around the world, was also highly commended in the Company of the Year category.

'We're immensely proud of our team and the work we've carried out with our partners to bring this innovative pack to market. Innovation and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do. To lead the field in the Best New Concept category is testament to the hard work and vision of everyone involved,' said Tom Garsed, marketing, design and innovation director at Graphic Packaging.

Pioneering innovation, KeelClip, has proved to be an economically viable, sustainable packaging alternative to plastic rings and shrink film for customers around the world since its launch. The solution is the first beverage clip of its kind to suit all sizes, diameters and configurations of can, giving it the edge over similar solutions on the market.

'We continue to be committed to innovation at the highest level, to meet today's supply chain needs. From brand to consumer, every Graphic Packaging solution is rigorously engineered for optimum performance and sustainability,' continues Garsed. 'We're delighted that our continued drive towards more innovative, sustainable packaging solutions has been rewarded by this respected program.'

'I would also like to thank every single team member who helped us to achieve a high commendation in the Company of the Year category. Our supply and operations keyworkers have done an amazing job in challenging times to continue to put food on people's tables. Their incredible efforts in the face of huge demand, while many negotiated home-working, has made all the difference over the past year.'

The UK Packaging Awards is one of the most prestigious events for the UK packaging industry and, historically, a popular annual fixture in the diaries of key figures in the manufacturing, design, brand and retail industries. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, award-winners were announced online. The full list can be viewed here.