Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Graphic Packaging Holding Company    GPK

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

(GPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Graphic Packaging : KeelClip™ Takes Best New Concept Award at UK Packaging Awards 2020

12/01/2020 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Graphic Packaging International, leader in paper-based packaging solutions, has been awarded Best New Concept at the UK Packaging Awards 2020 for its KeelClip™ beverage clip solution.

Graphic Packaging, whose innovative and sustainable designs serve household brands around the world, was also highly commended in the Company of the Year category.

'We're immensely proud of our team and the work we've carried out with our partners to bring this innovative pack to market. Innovation and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do. To lead the field in the Best New Concept category is testament to the hard work and vision of everyone involved,' said Tom Garsed, marketing, design and innovation director at Graphic Packaging.

Pioneering innovation, KeelClip, has proved to be an economically viable, sustainable packaging alternative to plastic rings and shrink film for customers around the world since its launch. The solution is the first beverage clip of its kind to suit all sizes, diameters and configurations of can, giving it the edge over similar solutions on the market.

'We continue to be committed to innovation at the highest level, to meet today's supply chain needs. From brand to consumer, every Graphic Packaging solution is rigorously engineered for optimum performance and sustainability,' continues Garsed. 'We're delighted that our continued drive towards more innovative, sustainable packaging solutions has been rewarded by this respected program.'

'I would also like to thank every single team member who helped us to achieve a high commendation in the Company of the Year category. Our supply and operations keyworkers have done an amazing job in challenging times to continue to put food on people's tables. Their incredible efforts in the face of huge demand, while many negotiated home-working, has made all the difference over the past year.'

The UK Packaging Awards is one of the most prestigious events for the UK packaging industry and, historically, a popular annual fixture in the diaries of key figures in the manufacturing, design, brand and retail industries. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, award-winners were announced online. The full list can be viewed here.

Disclaimer

Graphic Packaging Holding Company published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 16:08:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
11:09aGRAPHIC PACKAGING : KeelClip™ Takes Best New Concept Award at UK Packaging..
PU
11:09aFACES OF GPI : Women@GPI
PU
11/24GRAPHIC PACKAGING : GPI Highlights Long-Standing Commitment to ESG Initiatives w..
AQ
11/24GRAPHIC PACKAGING : Pack Expo Connects 2020 - Key Takeaways from GPI - Graphic P..
AQ
11/23GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY : Highlights Long-Standing Commitment to Envir..
AQ
11/20GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
11/20GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY : Highlights Long-Standing Commitment to Envir..
PR
11/20GRAPHIC PACKAGING : GPI Continues Winning Streak with AmeriStar Awards - Graphic..
AQ
11/20GRAPHIC PACKAGING : Coca-Cola HBC Launches KeelClip(TM) Technology in Ireland, N..
AQ
11/19GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 498 M - -
Net income 2020 210 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 372 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 2,05%
Capitalization 4 148 M 4 148 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 17,34 $
Last Close Price 15,32 $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Doss President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phillip R. Martens Chairman
Stephen Richard Scherger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lynn A. Wentworth Independent Director
David D. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY-7.99%4 148
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY10.08%19 450
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.91.13%12 873
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA18.56%12 241
WESTROCK COMPANY-1.63%10 991
MONDI PLC-6.46%10 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ