Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
August 1, 2023
Michael P. Doss
President and Chief Executive Officer
Stephen R. Scherger
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
- Any statements of the Company's expectations in these slides, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the new CRB mill in Waco, Texas and expected facility closures, value creation, capacity, capital expenditures and timing, guidance regarding 2023 Sales, Organic Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Cash Flow, Year-End Net Leverage, Adjusted EPS and Return on Invested Capital, paperboard integration rate, credit rating and progress with respect to Vision 2025 goals, and the timing of closing and expected sales, EBITDA, synergies and paperboard used related to the
Bell Incorporated acquisition constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and its present expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, inflation of and volatility in raw material and energy costs, changes in consumer buying habits and product preferences, competition with other paperboard manufacturers and product substitution, the Company's ability to implement its business strategies, including strategic acquisitions, productivity initiatives, cost reduction plans and integration activities, as well as the Company's debt level, currency movements and other risks of conducting business internationally, the impact of regulatory and litigation matters, including the continued availability of the Company's U.S. federal income tax attributes to offset U.S. federal income taxes and the timing related to the
Company's future U.S. federal income tax payments. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as may be required by law. Additional information regarding these and other risks is contained in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES & RECONCILIATIONS
- This presentation includes certain historic financial measures that exclude or adjust for charges or income associated with business combinations, facility shutdowns, extended mill outages, sales of assets and other special charges or income ("Non-GAAP Financial Measures"). The Company's management believes that the presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, these Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures utilized by other companies, since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the most relevant GAAP measure is provided in the Appendix hereto. Note that a reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures provided as future performance guidance to the most relevant GAAP measure is not provided, as the Company is unable to reasonably estimate the timing or financial impact of items such as charges associated with business combinations and other special charges. The inability to estimate these future items makes a detailed reconciliation of these forward-looking non- GAAP financial measures impracticable.
2
SECOND QUARTER BUSINESS UPDATE AND OUTLOOK
- Actively managing supply to meet demand, addressing short-term customer and retailer inventory destocking; expect positive organic sales growth in Q4
- Investing to capitalize on consumer preference for renewable and recyclable fiber-based packaging; Kalamazoo K2 continues to meet expectations, generating incremental EBITDA of $60M YTD of the $80M expected during the year; Waco CRB investment on track
- Announcing definitive agreement to acquire Bell Incorporated, a well-capitalized U.S. packaging converter
- Board of Directors approved $500 million increase to share repurchase authorization, $590 million total authorization available
- Reiterating full year 2023 guidance; clear path to meet or exceed Vision 2025 financial goals
- Confidence in continued 100 to 200 basis points of net organic sales growth annually; innovation and consumer trends resonating with leading brands and manufacturers
3
Note: Excludes pending acquisition of Bell Incorporated
SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SALES($M)
ADJ EBITDA($M)
ADJ EPS
($M)
$453
($M)
$0.66
$2,392
Q2'23
Year/Year
Year/Year
Year/Year
SALES($M)
ADJ EBITDA($M)
ADJ EPS
$4,830
$937
$1.42
H1'23
Year/Year
Year/Year
Year/Year
4
Note: Adjusted figures represent Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Please refer to earnings press release for reconciliations to GAAP measures
DELIVERING PACKAGING SOLUTIONS PREFERRED BY CONSUMERS
Strategic initiatives driving category expansion, sustained organic growth opportunities and market share
CONSUMERS DEMAND RECYCLED PACKAGING OPTIONS
CONSUMERS DEMAND CONVENIENT, SUSTAINABLE OPTIONS
SOLUTION: HIGHEST QUALITY PACESETTERRAINIERTM CRB
SOLUTION: COLD&GOTM POTENTIAL BEVERAGE PROGRAM REPLACEMENT
More CRB in
More
Consumer
Experiences
Source:www.chick-fil-a.com/cup
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Graphic Packaging Holding Company published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 10:45:05 UTC.