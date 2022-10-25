Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Graphic Packaging Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPK   US3886891015

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

(GPK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
21.51 USD   +1.37%
06:55aGraphic Packaging Holding Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
06:44aGraphic Packaging : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
06:41aGraphic Packaging : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Graphic Packaging : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

10/25/2022 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RESULTS

October 25, 2022

Michael P. Doss

President and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen R. Scherger

Inspired Packaging. A World of Difference.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements of the Company's expectations in these slides, including, but not limited to, guidance regarding incremental 2022 EBITDA from the K2 paperboard machine and CRB optimization, expected 2022 price-cost relationship, guidance regarding 2022 Adjusted EBITDA and year-end leverage, expected components of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Cash Flow for 2022 (including Capital Expenditures, Cash Interest, Taxes and Pension Costs), as well as expected 2022 Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense and Taxes, and 2022 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and its present expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and business, inflation of and volatility in raw material and energy costs, changes in consumer buying habits and product preferences, competition with other paperboard manufacturers and product substitution, the Company's ability to implement its business strategies, including strategic acquisitions, productivity initiatives, cost reduction plans and integration activities, as well as the Company's debt level, currency movements and other risks of conducting business internationally, the impact of regulatory and litigation matters, including the continued availability of the Company's U.S. federal income tax attributes to offset U.S.

federal income taxes and the timing related to the Company's future U.S. federal income tax payments. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward- looking statements, as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as may be required by law. Additional information regarding these and other risks is contained in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes certain financial measures that exclude or adjust for charges or income associated with business combinations, facility shutdowns, extended mill outages, sales of assets and other special charges or income. The Company's management believes that the presentation of these financial measures provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. These financial measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures utilized by other companies, since such other companies may not calculate such measure in the same manner as we do. A reconciliation of these measures to the most relevant GAAP measure can be found in the Company's earnings press releases.

©2022 Graphic Packaging International

2

TODAY'S SPEAKERS

THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RESULTS

Michael P. Doss

Stephen R. Scherger

Melanie S. Skijus

President and

Executive Vice President and

Vice President,

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

©2022 Graphic Packaging International

3

Q3 2022 HIGHLIGHTS AND FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

Q3 Net Organic Sales Growth up 5% y/y

• YTD Q3'22 Net Organic Sales Growth up 4% y/y; YTD Q3'22 Integration Rate Increased to 74%, up 200bps from YTD Q3'21

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA $441 Million, up 55% y/y

  • Growth Driven by $172 Million of Positive Price-Cost Relationship and $61 Million of Volume/Mix

Q3 Adjusted EPS (excluding amortization of purchased intangibles) $0.67, up 76% y/y

New Coated Recycled Board Machine Production Ramp On Track

  • Expect $50 Million in EBITDA in 2022; $17 Million in EBITDA Realized in Q3

Price Actions Fully Offsetting Commodity Input Cost Inflation

  • Expect $425 - $475 Million of Positive Price-Cost Relationship in 2022

Upwardly Revising 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range; Midpoint Now $1.6 Billion, up 52% y/y Significant Step-up in Full Year Earnings Driving Strong Cash Flow in 2022

  • Expect Year-End Leverage in the 3.1 - 3.3x Range

©2022 Graphic Packaging International

4

$1.2B IN PRICING REALIZED AND BEING IMPLEMENTED DURING 2021-2022; INFLATION RANGE TIGHTENED, PRICE-COST RELATIONSHIP IMPROVED +$100M AT MIDPOINT

2021-2022 Commodity Input Costs

2021-2022 Price Actions

($905M) - ($955M)

$1.2B Realized & Implemented

~ $1,050M

2021-2022

~$215M

4Q

Price-Cost

2021A

($180M)

($575M) - ($625M)

2022E

$425M - $475M

4Q

Current Est. 2023

$833M

1Q-3Q

Realized

($523M)

1Q-3Q

Roll-Over1

Actual

($330M)

Price

$375M - $475M

Cost

($150M - $250M)

$150M

2021

2022

2021

2022

Actual Inflation

Forecasted Inflation

Realized Price

Implemented Price

(1) Represents a marked-to-market approach and does not represent 2023 guidance; includes AR Packaging

Note: 2021-2022Price-Cost Excludes AR Packaging

©2022 Graphic Packaging International

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Graphic Packaging Holding Company published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 10:43:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
06:55aGraphic Packaging Holding Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
06:44aGraphic Packaging : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
06:41aGraphic Packaging : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:34aEarnings Flash (GPK) GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Reports Q3 Revenue $2.45B, vs. S..
MT
06:33aEarnings Flash (GPK) GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Reports Q3 EPS $0.67, vs. Street..
MT
06:31aGraphic Packaging Holding Company Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
10/13BofA Securities Lowers Graphic Packaging Holding Company's Price Target to $25 From $27..
MT
10/12Graphic Packaging Holding Company Publishes 2021 ESG Report
PR
09/29Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Oct..
PR
09/23Graphic Packaging International makes strategic investment in PaperSealÂ® machine in U...
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 210 M - -
Net income 2022 499 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 6 621 M 6 621 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 21,51 $
Average target price 26,38 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Doss President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Richard Scherger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Phillip R. Martens Chairman
Lynn A. Wentworth Independent Director
Robert A. Hagemann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY10.31%6 621
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-29.82%11 936
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-14.59%10 822
WESTROCK COMPANY-25.38%8 417
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-32.37%8 360
MONDI PLC-18.57%8 147