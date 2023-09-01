Extraordinary information

Graphisoft Park SE has concluded a market maker agreement

Graphisoft Park SE Ingatlanfejlesztő Európai Részvénytársaság hereby informs the capital market participants pursuant to the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII. 15.) of the Minister of Finance that the Company has concluded a market maker agreement with OTP Bank Nyrt. for its ordinary shares listed on the stock exchange under ISIN HU0000083696.

Term of the Market Maker Agreement:

The contract is concluded on the 1st September 2023 for an indefinite period of time. The contract may be terminated on the last day of any calendar year.

Performance period of market making within trading hours:

Both daily and monthly, continuous trading period calculated excluding the opening and closing and auction trading periods, at least 70% of which covers simultaneous bids and offers of similar magnitudes.

Price range:

Up to 225 basis points

Minimum volume offered: 1 100 pcs

The market making activity shall commence on the 6th September 2023

Budapest, 1st September 2023

Graphisoft Park SE