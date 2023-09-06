Extraordinary information

Modification of the Timing of the Market Maker Agreement

Graphisoft Park SE Real Estate Developer European Public Limited Company, in accordance with the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and the provisions of Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII. 15.) of the Minister of Finance, hereby informs the esteemed capital market participants that due to a technical error occurring outside of the Company, the market making did not commence today as previously announced.

The expected start date for market making is now the 7th of September, 2023.

Budapest, 6th September 2023.

Graphisoft Park SE