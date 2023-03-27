Advanced search
    GSPARK   HU0000083696

GRAPHISOFT PARK SE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT EUROPEAN COMPANY LIMITED

(GSPARK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
8.020 EUR   -2.20%
01:49pGraphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : Dividend payment in EUR - postponed
PU
01:38pGraphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : GM - Proposals
PU
03/16Graphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : Extraordinary information on the replacement of employee shares
PU
Graphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : Dividend payment in EUR - postponed

03/27/2023 | 01:49pm EDT
Extraordinary information

Dividend payment in EUR - postponed

Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors hereby informs the Shareholders that the transition to the payment of dividends in EUR currency by the securities account service providers requires longer preparation than previously estimated, therefore the Company will pay dividends in HUF for the financial year 2022 as previously practiced.

According to the experience with the EUR-based share subscription, shareholders (in particular small shareholders) have encountered a number of unforeseen difficulties with securities account holders. The Board of Directors is of the opinion that, with proper preparation, similar difficulties in paying dividends in EUR could be avoided in the future. The change does not affect the ordinary shares listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Budapest, 27 March 2023.

Graphisoft Park SE

Disclaimer

Graphisoft Park SE published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 17:48:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 241 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 31 810 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,44%
Capitalization 31 537 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart GRAPHISOFT PARK SE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT EUROPEAN COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Graphisoft Park SE Real Estate Development European Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 127,89 HUF
Average target price 4 020,50 HUF
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Managers and Directors
János Kocsány Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ildiko Farkas CFO & Head-Investment relations
Gábor Zoltán Bojár Chairman
János Kálmán Independent Director
György Martin-Hajdu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAPHISOFT PARK SE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT EUROPEAN COMPANY LIMITED1.44%88
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-13.44%2 865
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-8.23%2 640
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-17.28%2 513
ENTRA ASA-8.93%1 669
HEIWA REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.-0.14%1 002
