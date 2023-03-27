Graphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : Dividend payment in EUR - postponed

Extraordinary information

Dividend payment in EUR - postponed

Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors hereby informs the Shareholders that the transition to the payment of dividends in EUR currency by the securities account service providers requires longer preparation than previously estimated, therefore the Company will pay dividends in HUF for the financial year 2022 as previously practiced.

According to the experience with the EUR-based share subscription, shareholders (in particular small shareholders) have encountered a number of unforeseen difficulties with securities account holders. The Board of Directors is of the opinion that, with proper preparation, similar difficulties in paying dividends in EUR could be avoided in the future. The change does not affect the ordinary shares listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Budapest, 27 March 2023.

Graphisoft Park SE