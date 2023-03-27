Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Graphisoft Park SE Real Estate Development European Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSPARK   HU0000083696

GRAPHISOFT PARK SE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT EUROPEAN COMPANY LIMITED

(GSPARK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
8.020 EUR   -2.20%
01:38pGraphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : GM - Proposals
PU
03/16Graphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : Extraordinary information on the replacement of employee shares
PU
02/21Graphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : Quarterly Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Graphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : GM - Proposals

03/27/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Remuneration report for the financial year 2022

The Company has prepared this Remuneration Report for the financial year 2022 (the "Report") in accordance with the provisions of Act LXVII of 2019 on the promotion of long-term shareholder involvement and the amendment of certain Acts for the purposes of legal harmonisation and the remuneration policy approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company with a view to expressing an opinion.

The Company has a one-tier governance system, the members of the Audit Committee shall be elected from among the members of the Board of Directors.

The remuneration report covers the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee, the dividends received on employee shares allocated under the Management Share Option Plan and the directors' remuneration.

Remuneration of members of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee in 2022

Gábor Bojár

In 2022, the Chairman of the Board of Directors received a gross monthly remuneration of EUR 2,000, and a gross annual remuneration of EUR 24,000.00. He had no other remuneration, benefits or compensation. There were no changes compared to the previous year, the remuneration remained unchanged from 1 May 2020. Before 1 May 2020 his remuneration was HUF 600.000,- per gross per month as of 26.04.2018.

János Kocsány

The remuneration of the member of the Board of Directors was EUR 1.000,- gross per month in 2022, and EUR 12.000,- gross annually. He had no other remuneration, benefits or compensation. There were no changes compared to the previous year, the remuneration remained unchanged from 1 May 2020. Before 1 May 2020, the remuneration was HUF 300.000,- gross per month as of 26.04.2018. János Kocsány, as CEO of the company, also received remuneration and dividends on his employee shares.

András Szigeti

The remuneration of the member of the Board of Directors was EUR 1.000,- gross per month in 2022, and EUR 12.000,- gross annually. He had no other remuneration, benefits or compensation. There were no changes compared to the previous year, the remuneration remained unchanged from 1 May 2020. Before 1 May 2020 his remuneration was HUF 300.000,- per gross per month as of 26.04.2018.

Péter Hornung

The remuneration of the member of the Board of Directors and the member of the Audit Committee was EUR 1.000,- gross per month in 2022, and EUR 12.000,- gross annually. He had no other remuneration, benefits or compensation. There were no changes compared to the previous year, the remuneration remained unchanged from 1 May 2020. Before 1 May 2020 his remuneration was HUF 300.000,- per gross per month as of 26.04.2018.

Dr. János Kálmán

The remuneration of the member of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Audit Committee was EUR 1.500,- gross per month in 2022, and EUR 18.000,- gross annually. He had no other remuneration, benefits or compensation. There were no changes compared to the previous year, the remuneration remained unchanged from 1 May 2020. Before 1 May 2020 his remuneration was HUF 300.000,- per gross per month as of 26.04.2018.

Dr György Martin-Hajdu

The remuneration of the member of the Board of Directors and the member of the Audit Committee wasEUR 1.000,- gross per month in 2022, and EUR 12.000,- gross annually. He had no other remuneration, benefits or compensation. There were no changes compared to the previous year, the remuneration remained unchanged from 1 May 2020. Before 1 May 2020 his remuneration was HUF 300.000,- per gross per month as of 26.04.2018.

Dividends on employee shares

CEO János Kocsány was entitled to receive dividends on employee shares under the Management

Share Option Plan approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders. In 2022, the amount of his performance-based dividend under the Management Share Option Plan: HUF 73,395,407.00.

Date and number of employee shares issued: 1.384.819 shares (518.443 shares - 30.09.2020, 866.376 shares - 11.03.2022)

The issue was decided by the Board of Directors on the basis of the Management Share Option Plan.

The entitlements and clawback options for employee shares are set out in the Management Share Option Plan.

Annual changes in remuneration (HUF)

2022.

2021.

2020.

2019.

2018.

73.395.407

61.694.717

59.010.304

52.532.676

38.774.118

Sándor Bihari, CFO, was entitled to receive dividends on employee shares under the Management

Share Option Plan approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders. In 2022, the amount of his performance-based dividend under the Management Share Option Plan: HUF 26,041,444.00

Date and number of employee shares issued: 491.348 shares (99.262 shares - 20.05.2021, 392.086 shares - 11.03.2022)

Date and number of employee shares redeemed: 491.348 shares - 30.06.2022

The issue and the redemption were decided by the Board of Directors on the basis of the Management

Share Option Plan.

Annual changes in remuneration (HUF)

2022.

2021.

2020.

2019.

2018.

26.041.444

11.812.178

0

N/A

N/A

Annual basic salaries and other allowances

Annual basic salary of János Kocsány, CEO in 2022: HUF 14.400.000,-; fringe benefits: HUF 680.000,-

Annual changes in remuneration (HUF)

2022.

2021.

2020.

2019.

2018.

15.080.000

15.080.000

15.080.000

15.080.000

15.080.000

Basic salary of Sándor Bihari, CFO, from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022: HUF 9.600.000,-; Fringe benefits: HUF 340.000,-; Severance pay: HUF 7.600.000,-.

Annual average benefit (amount for comparison, not actual payment): HUF 19.880.000,-

Annual changes in remuneration (HUF)

2022.

2021.

2020.

2019.

2018.

17.540.000

19.880.000

9.940.000

N/A

N/A

Ildikó Farkas, CFO, basic salary from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022: HUF 6.600.000,-; fringe benefits: HUF 340.000,-; bonus: HUF 1.879.000,-.

Annual average benefit (amount for comparison, not actual payment): HUF 17.638.000,-

She was not previously a CFO.

Annual changes in remuneration (HUF)

2022.

2021.

2020.

2019.

2018.

8.819.000

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Zsuzsanna Pálfalvi, Director of Operations, annual basic salary in 2022: 18.060.000,- HUF; fringe benefit: 680.000,- HUF; bonus: 3.933.000,- HUF.

Annual changes in remuneration (HUF)

2022.

2021.

2020.

2019.*

2018.

22.673.000

18.480.000

16.815.682

9.027.500

19.580.000

*: was on partial leave in 2019

Summary

Fixed and variable remuneration components were found for both János Kocsány, CEO, and Sándor Bihari, CFO. Their ratio:

Name Remuneration 2022 (HUF)

/ in

Fixed remuneration

Variable remuneration

Total remuneration

Fixed remuneration rates

Variable remuneration rates

János CEOKocsány

19.775.960

73.395.407

93.171.367

21%

79%

Sándor Bihari CFO - actual time spent

17.540.000

26.041.444

43.581.444

40%

60%

Sándor Bihari CFO - annual pro rata (not actual payment)

19.880.000

26.041.444

45.921.444

43%

57%

The Company has not applied performance criteria other than the Management Share Option Plan.

The Company has had no non-executive employees in the last five financial years.

Changes compared to the previous financial year: the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors has not changed in the financial year 2022. The members of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee do not receive any cash or non-cash benefits other than honoraria in respect of their office.

In implementing the remuneration policy, there were no deviations from the approved remuneration policy, and the Company acted in accordance with the policy adopted by the opinion vote and the Management Share Option Plan. The Company has awarded variable remuneration based on pro forma results.

The beneficiaries of the Management Share Option Plan are not the same as the "directors" defined in

the Act LXVII of 2019 on the promotion of long-term shareholder involvement and the amendment of certain Acts for the purposes of legal harmonisation, but the Company will present the remuneration of all the beneficiaries for the purpose of the entitlement to employee shares.

Budapest, 27 March 2023.

Graphisoft Park SE Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Graphisoft Park SE published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 17:37:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRAPHISOFT PARK SE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT EUROPEAN COMPANY LIMITED
01:38pGraphisoft Park Real Estate Developm : GM - Proposals
PU
03/16Graphisoft Park Real Estate Developm : Extraordinary information on the replacement of emp..
PU
02/21Graphisoft Park Real Estate Developm : Quarterly Report
PU
02/21Graphisoft Park SE Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
02/21Graphisoft Park SE Plans to Propose a Dividend for the 2022
CI
02/21Graphisoft Park SE Real Estate Development European Company Limited Reports Earnings Re..
CI
02/06Graphisoft Park Real Estate Developm : With effect from 15 February 2023, the subscription..
PU
02/06Graphisoft Park Real Estate Developm : Suspension of trading in Graphisoft Park SE shares
PU
02/06Graphisoft Park Real Estate Developm : Changing the trading currency of the Graphisoft Par..
PU
2022Graphisoft Park Real Estate Developm : Modification of the listing and trading of the Comp..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 241 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 31 810 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,44%
Capitalization 31 537 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart GRAPHISOFT PARK SE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT EUROPEAN COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Graphisoft Park SE Real Estate Development European Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 127,89 HUF
Average target price 4 020,50 HUF
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Managers and Directors
János Kocsány Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ildiko Farkas CFO & Head-Investment relations
Gábor Zoltán Bojár Chairman
János Kálmán Independent Director
György Martin-Hajdu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAPHISOFT PARK SE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT EUROPEAN COMPANY LIMITED1.44%88
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-13.44%2 865
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-8.23%2 640
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-17.28%2 513
ENTRA ASA-8.93%1 669
HEIWA REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.-0.14%1 002
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer