Graphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : Half-yearly Report 2022 H1

GRAPHISOFT PARK SE

BUSINESS REPORT

FIRST HALF 2022

Executive Summary

The rental revenue for the first half of 2022 was 7.71 million euros, and the pro forma net profit reached 2.78 million euros, exceeding the same period of the previous year by about 6% and 14%, respectively. Based on this, for 2022, increasing the previously published forecast by 200 thousand euros, we expect 15.2 million euros in rental revenue and 5.4 million euros profit after tax, which may exceed the results of the previous year by 6% and 12% respectively.

This result, that exceeds our previous expectations, is among other factors mainly due to the continued increase in utilization. By 2022, the high degree of uncertainty regarding office vacancies that arose because of the coronavirus epidemic has significantly eased. Based on experience, in addition to the rise of home office and hybrid working, there is also a perceptible need for personal presence and joint work in the long term. This is proven by the fact that, starting from the second half of 2021, the demand for Graphisoft Park's office space, located in an inspiring, green environment and with many communal spaces, is showing a steady increase again, the occupancy rate has already increased to 98% by the end of the first half of 2022. At the same time, the drastic increase in the price of energy sources poses another challenge for the office market: utility costs multiply, which places extra burdens on tenants. As a result, we must count with a possible decrease in demand for office space and an increase in the vacancy rate. Graphisoft Park supports tenants in achieving optimal office use with investments, renovations and modernizations that support energy efficiency, as well as by exploring opportunities to reduce energy consumption in each building.

In May 2022, based on the resolution of the AGM, a dividend of 4.4 million euros was paid, corresponding to 90% of the previous year's pro forma result. After the dividend payment, the cash balance available to the Company and generated during the operation exceeded 8 million euros by the end of 2022 H1, which ensures the long-term safe operation of the company, the financing of certain tenant designs, building upgrades and renovations, as well as provides a reserve for any possible negative effects of the recession. In the meantime, the Company's outstanding loan portfolio continued to decrease, from a value exceeding 97 million euros at the end of the previous year to below 94 million euros. In addition, while the international interest rate environment is tightening, the increase in the value of the IRS transactions of our fixed low-interest loans improves the Company's equity. As a result of all this, despite the fact that the fair value of the real estate portfolio (including especially the northern development area) decreased significantly by around 7 million euros as a result of external factors (see below for more details), the net asset fair value of the Company still exceeded the prior year amount by around 1 million euros, reaching a value of 152 million euros.

Property portfolio and fair value of net assets

At the end of H1 2022, the independent valuer estimated the fair value of the real estate portfolio at 234 million euros, which represents a decrease of cca. 7 million euros compared to the end of 2021.

The fair value of the completed and delivered properties did not change significantly, it decreased by 328 thousand euros compared to the previous year end. As a result of economic recession prospects, a drastic increase in energy prices, rising inflation and general market uncertainty, the risk factors and the yield quantifying them are higher; however, thanks to the stable tenant base in the office park and the further increasing utilization of the buildings, this together caused only a slight decrease in the property fair value.

At the same time, the value of the development lands decreased by around 6.5 million euros. The decrease is primarily due to the further uncertainty of the remediation of the Northern Development Area (refer to our announcement on June 21, 2022); but the lack of capacity in the construction industry and the drastic increase in raw material and energy prices, which make the estimated cost and time of constructions longer and riskier, also contributed to the decrease.

