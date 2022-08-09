Graphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : Half-yearly Report 2022 H1
08/09/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
GRAPHISOFT PARK SE
Interim Management Report - First Half 2022
August 9, 2022
GRAPHISOFT PARK SE
BUSINESS REPORT
FIRST HALF 2022
Executive Summary
The rental revenue for the first half of 2022 was 7.71 million euros, and the pro forma net profit reached 2.78 million euros, exceeding the same period of the previous year by about 6% and 14%, respectively. Based on this, for 2022, increasing the previously published forecast by 200 thousand euros, we expect 15.2 million euros in rental revenue and 5.4 million euros profit after tax, which may exceed the results of the previous year by 6% and 12% respectively.
This result, that exceeds our previous expectations, is among other factors mainly due to the continued increase in utilization. By 2022, the high degree of uncertainty regarding office vacancies that arose because of the coronavirus epidemic has significantly eased. Based on experience, in addition to the rise of home office and hybrid working, there is also a perceptible need for personal presence and joint work in the long term. This is proven by the fact that, starting from the second half of 2021, the demand for Graphisoft Park's office space, located in an inspiring, green environment and with many communal spaces, is showing a steady increase again, the occupancy rate has already increased to 98% by the end of the first half of 2022. At the same time, the drastic increase in the price of energy sources poses another challenge for the office market: utility costs multiply, which places extra burdens on tenants. As a result, we must count with a possible decrease in demand for office space and an increase in the vacancy rate. Graphisoft Park supports tenants in achieving optimal office use with investments, renovations and modernizations that support energy efficiency, as well as by exploring opportunities to reduce energy consumption in each building.
In May 2022, based on the resolution of the AGM, a dividend of 4.4 million euros was paid, corresponding to 90% of the previous year's pro forma result. After the dividend payment, the cash balance available to the Company and generated during the operation exceeded 8 million euros by the end of 2022 H1, which ensures the long-term safe operation of the company, the financing of certain tenant designs, building upgrades and renovations, as well as provides a reserve for any possible negative effects of the recession. In the meantime, the Company's outstanding loan portfolio continued to decrease, from a value exceeding 97 million euros at the end of the previous year to below 94 million euros. In addition, while the international interest rate environment is tightening, the increase in the value of the IRS transactions of our fixed low-interest loans improves the Company's equity. As a result of all this, despite the fact that the fair value of the real estate portfolio (including especially the northern development area) decreased significantly by around 7 million euros as a result of external factors (see below for more details), the net asset fair value of the Company still exceeded the prior year amount by around 1 million euros, reaching a value of 152 million euros.
Property portfolio and fair value of net assets
At the end of H1 2022, the independent valuer estimated the fair value of the real estate portfolio at 234 million euros, which represents a decrease of cca. 7 million euros compared to the end of 2021.
The fair value of the completed and delivered properties did not change significantly, it decreased by 328 thousand euros compared to the previous year end. As a result of economic recession prospects, a drastic increase in energy prices, rising inflation and general market uncertainty, the risk factors and the yield quantifying them are higher; however, thanks to the stable tenant base in the office park and the further increasing utilization of the buildings, this together caused only a slight decrease in the property fair value.
At the same time, the value of the development lands decreased by around 6.5 million euros. The decrease is primarily due to the further uncertainty of the remediation of the Northern Development Area (refer to our announcement on June 21, 2022); but the lack of capacity in the construction industry and the drastic increase in raw material and energy prices, which make the estimated cost and time of constructions longer and riskier, also contributed to the decrease.
2
GRAPHISOFT PARK SE
BUSINESS REPORT
FIRST HALF 2022
[thousands of EUR]
Dec 31, 2021
June 30, 2022
Completed, delivered properties
218,256
217,928
Development lands
22,860
16,340
Estimated fair value of the entire property portfolio
241,116
234,268
Net asset value at estimated fair value
150,876
151,620
Net asset value at fair value per share (EUR)
15.0
15.0
Due to the fact, that instead of persistently low interest rates in the euro area, market forecasts already point to rising euro interest rates, the fair value of the Company's IRS deals concluded to fix the floating interest rate of the euro-denominated loans has increased1, which is reflected in equity (net asset fair value). In addition to the current decrease in the fair value of the real estate of nearly 7 million euros and the paid dividend of about
4.4 million euros, based on the net result achieved, the development of the fair value of the IRS transactions and the current period loan repayments, the net asset fair value at the end of the first half of 2022 is 152 million euros, almost 1 million euros higher than at the end of the previous year.
Pro forma results
Our 2022 H1 "pro forma" results developed more favorable than expected: due to the favorable utilization rate, revenues were 420 thousand euros, about 6% higher than in the same period last year. The increase in operating costs is largely related to personal payments, but at the same time, the increase in the price of certain services was offset by the weakening of the forint. Most of the other income reflects the results of rental developments and renovations in the period, while depreciation decreased slightly compared to the previous year due to the depletion of some older assets. The increase in the net interest expense is the combined result of two effects: on the one hand, the interest payable on the principal due to loan repayments decreased, and the interest income on forint assets also developed more favorably. On the other hand, in the first half of this year, the exchange rate loss due to the impairment of our forint-denominated assets reduced the financial result due to the hectic FX movement of the forint. As a result of the above, in the first half of 2022 EBITDA is 380 thousand euros, about 5.6%, and profit after tax is 330 thousand euros, 13.6% higher than in the same period of the previous year.
(million euros)
2021 H1 actual
2022 H1 actual
Rental revenue
7.29
7.71
Other income (net)
0.32
0.39
Operating expense
(0.76)
(0.87)
EBITDA
6.85
7.23
Depreciation
(3.56)
(3.47)
Operating profit
3.29
3.76
Net financial result
(0.83)
(0.97)
Profit before tax
2.46
2.79
Income tax expense
(0.01)
(0.01)
Net profit
2.45
2.78
1 The fair value of hedges is influenced by several external factors (HUF/EUR exchange rate, monetary policy measures, interest rate expectations), the development of which may result in significant and in some cases unpredictable changes in the fair value.
3
GRAPHISOFT PARK SE
BUSINESS REPORT
FIRST HALF 2022
Forecast
From the second half of 2021, considering the increasing utilization and the increasing, euro-based indexation of rental contracts, the rental income may reach around 15.2 million euros this year, exceeding the previous forecast by another 200 thousand euros, which means an increase of almost 4% compared to 2021. The planned increase of cca. 200 thousand euros in operating costs compared to the previous year is partly related to wage- related expenses, and partly explained by built-in inflationary expectations and the expanding volume of purchased services. Most of the other income reflects the results of the rental developments and renovations of the period, which are not expected to change significantly compared to previous years. Based on the above, EBITDA in 2022 may reach a level exceeding last year's level of 14.2 million euros. Depreciation has not changed significantly in recent years but is expected to decrease by almost 200 thousand euro this year due to the depletion of some older assets. As a result of the continuous loan repayments, the interest payable on the principal amount will decrease, so in 2022 we expect a decrease in the net interest expense of approximately 100 thousand euro. As a result, the pro forma net profit for 2022, increasing by about 11.6%, could reach 5.4 million euro.
(million euros)
2020 actual
2021 actual
2022 plan
Rental revenue
14.54
14.66
15.2
Other income (net)
0.59
0.56
0.5
Operating expense
(1.41)
(1.27)
(1.5)
EBITDA
13.72
13.95
14.2
Depreciation
(7.09)
(7.17)
(7.0)
Operating profit
6.63
6.78
7.2
Net financial result
(2.18)
(1.92)
(1.8)
Profit before tax
4.45
4.86
5.4
Income tax expense
(0.02)
(0.02)
(0.0)
Net profit
4.43
4.84
5.4
We are right in our pursuit of the "micro Silicon Valley" concept articulated some 25 years ago. Even during recessionary economic prospects and long-term changing and transforming office use needs, it is worth focusing on a well-defined customer base in real estate development, in our case, domestic and international companies dealing with technological development. Attracting talent is the key to success in this area. This is greatly enhanced by the high-quality and environmentally conscious architecture, a uniquely quiet park rich in ancient trees, on the truly green bank of the Danube, surrounded by the monuments of the former Óbuda Gas Factory and preserved in a modern way.
Bojár Gábor
Kocsány János
Chairman of Board of Directors
Chief Executive Officer
4
GRAPHISOFT PARK SE
BUSINESS REPORT
FIRST HALF 2022
Financial highlights
IFRS, consolidated, thousand EUR
Results:
Results
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
6 months ended
Rental revenue
7,287
7,709
Operating expense
(759)
(867)
Other income (net)
317
389
EBITDA
6,845
7,231
Depreciation and amortization
(3,551)
(3,467)
Operating profit
3,294
3,764
Net interest expense
(879)
(799)
Other financial result
48
(176)
Profit before tax
2,463
2,789
Income tax expense
(16)
(9)
Pro forma profit after tax (1)
2,447
2,780
Pro forma profit after tax per share (EUR) (2)
0.24
0.28
Valuation difference of investment properties
(175)
(751)
Unrecognized depreciation
3,431
3,348
Profit after tax according to financial statements
5,703
5,377
Profit after tax per share according to financial statements
0.57
0.53
(EUR) (2)
"Pro forma" results show profit and loss according to the cost model.
Treasury shares possessed by the Company and employee shares are excluded when the earnings per share value is determined (refer to Note 1.3 to the financial statements).
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Graphisoft Park SE published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 16:38:11 UTC.