GRAPHISOFT PARK SE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT EUROPEAN COMPANY LIMITED

Graphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : Quarterly Report 2021 Q4

02/22/2022 | 11:22am EST
GRAPHISOFT PARK SE

Interim Management Report - Fourth Quarter 2021

February 22, 2022

GRAPHISOFT PARK SE

BUSINESS REPORT

FOURTH QUARTER 2021

Executive Summary

In 2021, with a rental revenue of 14.7 million euros, the pro forma net profit reached 4.84 million euros, which is almost 140,000 euros higher than the forecast. Accordingly, the Board of Directors plans to propose to the General Meeting the payment of 4.4 million euros dividend, or approximately 43 eurocents per ordinary share, corresponding to 90% of the 2021 pro forma profit.

Due to the fact, that properties in Graphisoft Park are rented by stable companies engaged mainly in research & development activities less affected by the crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic, the utilization of the office park decreased only slightly in 2020 as a direct effect of the crisis. In the second half of 2021, occupancy began to increase again based on tenant demand, rising to 96% by the end of 2021, while the average vacancy rate in the Budapest office market remained around 9%, partly due to increased office supply. As a result of the favorable occupancy rate and the continuous extension and renewal of the leases, we expect a further increase in revenues of approximately 300 thousand euros in 2022, so in addition to the expected rental revenue of 15 million euros, the pro forma net profit could reach 5.1 million euros which is an additional 5% increase compared to 2021.

Due to the coronavirus, the changing use of offices and the rise of the "home office" have a noticeable effect on the overall demand for offices. At the same time, there were still no significant space reduction needs among the Park's tenants, and smaller reductions provided an opportunity to meet the growth needs of other tenants and to move in more new, smaller tenants, resulting in an overall 2% increase in office occupancy over the past six months. In view of the current high occupancy level and the new needs of tenants in the future, in 2022 we will start preparing the construction permitting process for the approximately 4,000 m2 building that can be developed by merging the development area purchased by the Company in 2021 and the existing southern development site, in order to be able to start the development in case of significant tenant demand. Based on the experience of recent years, many new start-ups have chosen Graphisoft Park as their location, so in the new building, like many of our other smaller buildings, we want to provide space for some start-ups or startup companies already in growth. The archaeological and territorial planning works required to prepare for the project have already been completed during the previous year. The experiences of the recent period show, that as the high level of uncertainty regarding the vacancy of offices resulted by the coronavirus epidemic has eased, personal presence and joint work will be also noticeable in the long run, in addition to the rise of the home office and hybrid work. Besides the home office a few days a week, it is worth keeping the employees' dedicated workplaces and providing them the community spaces they need to work creatively and innovatively. The costs of this are insignificant within the total cost of highly qualified and talented employees. In case of companies at the forefront of innovation, it is especially important to keep highly qualified, talented employees and to keep employee turnover low. The inspiring green environment provided by the Park gives a lot of help in this, as well as the office buildings dominated by airy, open spaces, which at the same time make it possible to meet the new requirement of social distance. The architectural concept works, continuing to ensure the Company's profitable operations.

Property portfolio and fair value of net assets

At the end of 2021, the independent valuer estimated the fair value of the real estate portfolio at 241 million euros, which is almost the same as in the end of the previous year.

The fair value of the completed and delivered properties did not change significantly (increased by 215 thousand euros) compared to the previous year. This is largely due to the fact, that tenants of the office park and occupancy remained stable in 2021, therefore the fair value of office buildings did not decrease

GRAPHISOFT PARK SE

BUSINESS REPORT

FOURTH QUARTER 2021

despite the prolonged economic downturn caused by the COVID 19 epidemic and despite the increase in yield that represents the general market uncertainty and risks.

The value of the development lands was affected by two factors: on the one hand, according to the decision of the Pest County Government Office in June 2021, a new deadline was set for the remediation of the northern area, which is currently December 31, 2022, and which is the responsibility of the legal successor of Fővárosi Gázművek, MVM Next Energiakereskedelmi Zrt. The independent valuer reduced the fair value of the plots by approximately 760 thousand euros in the second quarter of 2021, calculating the earliest start of possible developments with the repeatedly postponed deadline. The decrease in fair value due to the further postponement of remediation for the northern development area was offset by the 2021 Q1 acquisition of 1,200 m2 property located between the already built-in South Park I and South Park II southern development areas. This acquired property combined with the plots already owned by the Company will enable the development of an additional 4,000 m2 of leasable office space in the southern area. The transaction represented an increase in fair value of approximately 530 thousand euro in the first quarter. In preparation for the developments in the affected southern areas, the archaeological and territorial planning works have already been completed, so a new development can be launched at any time if required.

[thousands of EUR]

Dec 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Sept 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2021

Completed, delivered

218,041

217,941

218,161

218,196

218,256

properties

Development lands

23,100

23,630

22,870

22,860

22,860

Estimated fair value of the

241,141

241,571

241,031

241,056

241,116

entire property portfolio

Net asset value at estimated

148,653

152,272

144,879

147,793

150,876

fair value

Net asset value at fair value per

14.7

15.1

14.4

14.7

15.0

share (EUR)

The 10 million euro dividend paid in June 2021 reduced the previous quarter end net asset fair value by approximately 6.5%. At the same time, the change in the fair value of investment property, the net income and the current loan repayments resulted in an increase to nearly 151 million euro net asset fair value at the end of Q4 2021.

Pro forma results and forecast

Our "pro forma" financial results for 2021 were favorable: EBITDA increased by 224 thousand euros, or 1.6%, while pro forma net income increased by 402 thousand euros, or about 9%, compared to the previous year. Rental revenue increased by a total of 100 thousand euros, despite a lag in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of last year, which was not yet affected by the coronavirus crisis. During the year, due to the stable utilization of the office park - which already increased in the second half of 2021 -, the stability of the tenant group and the continuous extension of the tenant contracts, the rental revenue reached 14.7 million euros. In 2022, with a favorable occupancy rate and continuous indexation of leases, rental revenue could increase by an additional 300 thousand euros to 15 million euros. Total operating costs fell short in 2021 compared to the previous year: no extra items arose which were budgeted because

GRAPHISOFT PARK SE

BUSINESS REPORT

FOURTH QUARTER 2021

of the coronavirus crisis, and on the other hand, in 2020, one-off expert fees increased the operating costs. In 2022, however, half of the forecasted increase in operating expenses of around 300 thousand euros can be explained by built-in inflation expectations, while the other half is driven by the expanding volume of services purchased. Most of the other income reflects the results of the rental developments and renovations during the period, which are not expected to change significantly compared to previous years. Based on the above, in 2022 EBIDTA could reach the same level as this year, at 13.9 million euros. Depreciation has not changed significantly in recent years but is expected to decrease by almost 200 thousand euros in 2022, due to the depletion of some older assets. In 2021 the decrease in the net interest expense is the combined result of two effects: on the one hand, the interest payable on the principal due to loan repayments decreased, and on the other hand, the interest income on forint assets also developed more favorably compared to the previous year. In 2022, we expect a further decrease in net interest expense of nearly 100 thousand euros. As a result, the pro forma net profit for 2021 reached 4.8 million euros, which is 9% increase compared to prior year, and for 2022 it could reach 5.1 million euros, up 5% from the previous year.

(million euros)

2020 actual

2021 actual

2022 plan

Rental revenue

14.54

14.66

15.0

Other income (net)

0.59

0.56

0.5

Operating expense

(1.41)

(1.27)

(1.6)

EBITDA

13.72

13.95

13.9

Depreciation

(7.09)

(7.17)

(7.0)

Operating profit

6.63

6.78

6.9

Net interest expense

(2.18)

(1.92)

(1.8)

Profit before tax

4.45

4.86

5.1

Income tax expense

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.0)

Net profit

4.43

4.84

5.1

We are right in our pursuit of the "micro Silicon Valley" concept articulated some 25 years ago. Even during the crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic and the consequent changing long-term needs for office use, it is worth focusing on a well-defined customer base in real estate development, in our case, domestic and international companies dealing with technological development. Attracting talent is the key to success in this area. This is greatly enhanced by the high-quality and environmentally conscious architecture, a uniquely quiet park rich in ancient trees, on the truly green bank of the Danube, surrounded by the monuments of the former Óbuda Gas Factory and preserved in a modern way.

Bojár Gábor

Kocsány János

Chairman of Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer

GRAPHISOFT PARK SE

BUSINESS REPORT

FOURTH QUARTER 2021

Financial highlights

IFRS, consolidated, thousand EUR

Results:

Results

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

12 months ended

Rental revenue

14,539

14,657

Operating expense

(1,406)

(1,268)

Other income (net)

590

558

EBITDA

13,723

13,947

Depreciation and amortization

(7,087)

(7,168)

Operating profit

6,636

6,779

Net interest expense

(1,963)

(1,728)

Other financial result

(216)

(192)

Profit before tax

4,457

4,859

Income tax expense

(23)

(20)

Pro forma profit after tax without one-off items (1)

4,434

4,839

Pro forma profit after tax without one-off items per share

0.44

0.48

(EUR) (2)

One-off items: exchange rate difference (3)

(747)

-

Pro forma profit after tax (1)

3,687

4,839

Pro forma profit after tax per share (EUR) (2)

0.37

0.48

Valuation difference of investment properties

(24,315)

(721)

Unrecognized depreciation

6,858

6,924

Profit after tax according to financial statements

(13,770)

11,042

Profit after tax per share according to financial statements

(1.37)

1.10

(EUR) (2)

  1. "Pro forma" results show profit and loss according to the cost model.
  2. Treasury shares possessed by the Company and employee shares are excluded when the earnings per share value is determined (refer to Note 1.3 to the financial statements).
  3. The exchange rate loss of 747 thousand euro relating to the 30 million euro dividend paid in HUF is presented among one-off items in 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

