Graphite Bio Announces Participation in 50th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Association of America National Convention

Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company harnessing the power of high-efficiency precision gene repair to develop therapies with the potential to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in the 50th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) National Convention, taking place virtually October 11-15. The Convention is being held in partnership with the Sickle Cell in Focus (SCiF) Conference, hosted by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the University of West Indies.

“We are proud to participate in the SCDAA National Convention and join forces with the sickle cell community to discuss the numerous challenges faced by people living with sickle cell disease and the latest advances in treatment and care,” said Josh Lehrer, M.D., chief executive officer at Graphite Bio. “Together, we are working to achieve our common goal of curing sickle cell disease, relieving suffering and improving the quality of life for those around the world who are affected by this serious genetic disorder.”

Details of Graphite Bio’s participation include:

Session: Clinical Trial/Drug Development I

Presenter: Weston Miller, M.D., vice president of clinical development

Date/Time: Thursday, October 13, 12:00-1:10 p.m. ET

Special Session: Visions of Corporate Partners

Presenter: Josh Lehrer, M.D., chief executive officer

Date/Time: Friday, October 14, 12:15-1:10 p.m. ET

This year’s SCDAA National Convention will address the multifactorial aspects of sickle cell disease and foster the exchange of the latest scientific and clinical information related to the disease through innovative symposia, training seminars, interactive panel discussions and activities designed to educate, motivate and mobilize the sickle cell community. For more information, visit the Convention website.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company driven to discover and develop cures for a wide range of serious and life-threatening diseases. The company is pioneering a precision gene editing approach that has the potential to transform human health by achieving one of medicine’s most elusive goals: to precisely “find & replace” any gene in the genome. Graphite Bio’s UltraHDR™ gene editing platform takes CRISPR beyond cutting and harnesses the power of high-efficiency precision DNA repair, also known as homology directed repair (HDR), to precisely correct genetic mutations, replace entire disease-causing genes with functional genes or insert new genes into predetermined, safe locations. The company was co-founded by academic pioneers in the fields of gene editing and gene therapy, including Maria Grazia Roncarolo, M.D., and Matthew Porteus, M.D., Ph.D.

Learn more about Graphite Bio by visiting www.graphitebio.com and following the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our nula-cel (formerly GPH101) product candidate, its clinical and therapeutic potential, our plans to advance nula-cel in our Phase 1/2 CEDAR trial and the potential benefit and impact of participating in the SCDAA National Convention on our business or the advancement of sickle cell treatment, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Graphite Bio’s current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that we may encounter regulatory hurdles or delays, for example, in patient enrollment and dosing, and in the progress, conduct and completion of our Phase 1/2 CEDAR trial and our other planned clinical trials. These risks concerning Graphite Bio’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our most recently filed periodic report, and subsequent filings thereafter. Graphite Bio explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005363/en/