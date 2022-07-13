Graphite Bio : Presents Preclinical Gene Replacement Data for GPH102 for Beta-thalassemia at the ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting - Form 8-K/A

Graphite Bio Presents Preclinical Gene Replacement Data for GPH102 for Beta-thalassemia at the ASGCT

25th Annual Meeting

Trial-in-progress poster of Phase 1/2 CEDAR trial evaluating GPH101 for sickle cell disease to be presented as an encore

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 16, 2022-Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company harnessing the power of high-efficiency precision gene repair to develop therapies with the potential to treat or cure serious diseases, today presented preclinical data for GPH102, the company's differentiated gene replacement program for beta-thalassemia, in an oral presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting. The hybrid meeting is taking place virtually and at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., from May 16-19.

"Our gene replacement program for beta-thalassemia is a natural application of our powerful gene editing platform and the result of our own internal discovery efforts. With GPH102, we aim to replace the mutated beta-globin gene with a functional gene. This is the first approach that has the potential to normalize the hundreds of mutations in the beta-globin gene that cause beta-thalassemia and restore adult hemoglobin expression to healthy levels, thereby directly addressing the underlying cause of the disease," said Josh Lehrer, M.D., M.Phil., chief executive officer of Graphite Bio. "We believe our gene replacement approach could be the optimal way to treat beta-thalassemia and potentially provide a definitive cure to patients. We look forward to continuing to build the body of preclinical evidence supporting this program and plan to submit an Investigational New Drug Application by mid-2024, pending feedback from regulatory authorities."

GPH102: An optimal approach to treat beta-thalassemia by replacing the mutated beta-globin gene with a functional gene

The oral presentation (Abstract #66) provides an overview of the development of a precise beta-globin gene replacement strategy that could be the optimal approach to treat beta-thalassemia, a genetic disorder caused by more than 300 mutations in the beta-globin gene. By replacing the mutated beta-globin gene with a functional gene, GPH102 aims to restore expression of adult hemoglobin to levels similar to those who do not have the disease.

Graphite Bio researchers sought to develop a gene replacement approach using the company's UltraHDR™ gene editing platform to overcome the challenge of achieving high levels of gene replacement that result in high adult hemoglobin (HbA) expression. In particular, where the donor gene shares high nucleotide sequence identity with the targeted mutant allele, undesired partial recombination events can lead to incomplete or unsuccessful integration of the entirety of the intended donor sequence.

To address this challenge, researchers devised a novel knock-in strategy that uses heterologous introns and diverged coding sequences. These were screened using a T2A-EGFP reporter system, which served as a predictive screening tool for protein expression. After screening 39 versions of T2A-EGFP-tagged beta-globin coding sequences containing various heterologous introns and polyadenylation signals, two top DNA donor candidates for beta-globin gene replacement were identified. The selected DNA donors were then further optimized by truncating the introns to create a smaller donor cassette.

The optimized DNA donors were tested in hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from sickle cell disease (SCD) patients, which served as a therapeutically relevant model to determine if the DNA donors can effectively replace a dysfunctional beta-globin gene. Use of the optimized DNA donors resulted in homology directed repair (HDR) rates of up to 40% in the sickle cell HSPCs and restoration of HbA expression. These results support further advancement of GPH102 for beta-thalassemia.

An encore of this abstract detailing the preclinical gene replacement data for GPH102 was accepted as a poster presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress, which will take place virtually and at the Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center in Vienna from June 9-12. The encore abstract is now available online at https://ehaweb.org with additional details following:

Abstract P1436: Development of a Beta-Globin Gene Replacement Strategy as a Therapeutic Approach for Beta-Thalassemia

Presenting Author: Beeke Wienert, Ph.D., associate director, gene engineering, Graphite Bio

Date and Time: Friday, June 10, 16:30-17:45 CEST