Graphite One Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on developing its Graphite One Project. The Graphite One Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture anode materials primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery market. The Company, through its subsidiary, Graphite One (Alaska) Inc., is evaluating the graphite resources on its Graphite Creek Property (Property) near Nome, Alaska. The Graphite Creek Property consists of 135 State of Alaska mining claims (State Claims) and 41 state selected claims (SS Claims). The Graphite Creek Project is envisioned as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process, and manufacture Coated Spherical Graphite (CSG) primarily for the electric vehicle lithium-ion battery market.