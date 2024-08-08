GRAPHITE ONE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 As of August 7, 2024

Graphite One Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 The Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial position and results of operations for Graphite One Inc. (the "Company" or "Graphite One") (TSXV: GPH and OTCQX: GPHOF) should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and the related notes thereto ("Financial Statements"). These Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards"), applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. For further information on the Company, reference should be made to its public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This MD&A is prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors as of August 7, 2024. The information and discussion provided in this MD&A is for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and where applicable, the subsequent period up to the date of this MD&A. All dollar amounts in this MD&A are expressed in United States dollars. Reference to "$" in this MD&A is the US dollar and reference to "CA$" is the Canadian dollar. Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements This MD&A contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-lookingstatements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this MD&A. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward- looking information. In this MD&A, forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward- looking statements include, without limitation, the uncertainties associated with regulatory and permitting considerations, financing of the Company and other activities, exploration, development and operation of mining properties and the overall impact of misjudgments made in good faith in the course of preparing forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in respect thereof as at the date of this MD&A regarding, among other things: economic and operating conditions, including commodity prices, interest rates, exchange rates, and inflation; the changes in market activity and growth will be consistent with industry activity in Canada and the U.S. and growth levels in similar phases of previous economic cycles; the ability of the Company to complete the feasibility study and in 3 | Page

Graphite One Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 the timing as anticipated; anticipated sources of funding being available to the Company on terms favourable to the Company; the success of the Company's operations and growth prospects; the Company's competitive position, operating costs remaining substantially unchanged; that counterparties comply with contracts in a timely manner; that the Company will be able to enter into the material agreements that it is currently anticipating with respect to a third party technology licensing, consulting and supply agreements for the design and construction of a graphite anode manufacturing plant and with Lab 4 Inc. regarding a battery materials recycling facility; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; that there are no unforeseen material costs in relation to the Company's operations; that prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations apply or are introduced as expected, and the timing of such introduction; increases to the Company's share price and market capitalization over the long term; the Company's ability to repay debt, if any, and return capital to shareholders; the Company's ability to obtain and retain qualified personnel (including those with specialized skills and knowledge), technology and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the Company's ability to access capital and insurance; operating and borrowing costs, including costs associated with the acquisition and maintenance of equipment and property; an increased focus on ESG, sustainability and environmental considerations in the mining industry; the impacts of climate-change on the Company's business; the current business environment remaining substantially unchanged; future acquisition and maintenance costs; the Company's ability to achieve its ESG and sustainability targets and goals and the costs associated therewith; and other risks and uncertainties described in the AIF and from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. It is important to note that: unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking information in this MD&A describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this MD&A.

forward-looking information in this MD&A describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this MD&A. readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as the Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other facts affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize.

forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other facts affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason except as required by law. Investors are urged to read the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulatory agencies which unless specifically incorporated herein are not part of this MD&A; these filings can be viewed online at www.sedarplus.ca. For a description of material factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this MD&A, please see "Mining Risks" and "Business Risks." Nature of Operations The Company is focused on developing its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), aimed at making the Company the dominant American producer of battery anode materials integrated with a graphite resource. The Project is envisioned as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process, and manufacture anode materials for the electric vehicle lithium-ion battery market. Management's current plan is for graphite to be mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property (the "Proposed Mine"), situated on 4 | Page

Graphite One Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 the Seward Peninsula about fifty-five (55) kilometers (37 miles) north of Nome, Alaska, (the "Property") to be processed into concentrate at a mineral processing plant located adjacent to the mine (the "Graphite Creek Project"). The resulting graphite concentrate would be shipped to the second link in the Company's proposed supply chain solution: a manufacturing or secondary treatment plant (the "STP") where anode materials and other value-added graphite products would be manufactured. With the Company's commitment to locate the STP in the U.S., the Company would provide a 100% U.S.-based advanced graphite materials supply chain. On October 14, 2022, the Company filed a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Project on SEDAR+ and began work on a feasibility study. The feasibility study is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to the Company obtaining financing. Highlights Lucid Group, Inc. Non-Binding Supply Agreement On July 29, 2024, the Company announced it had entered into a non-binding supply agreement ("Supply Agreement") with Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world's most advance electric vehicles, for anode active materials. The Supply Agreement is for 5,000 tpa once the Company commences production of synthetic graphite. The initial term is for 5 years, subject to early termination. Sales are based on an agreed price formula linked to future market pricing as well as satisfying base case pricing agreeable to both parties. The Supply Agreement is subject to other terms, conditions and termination rights standard for an agreement of this nature. Commencement of 2024 Field Program On June 26, 2024, the Company announced the commencement of the 2024 summer season field program (the "2024 Field Program") with a focus on gathering geotechnical data needed to complete the feasibility study (the "Feasibility Study") on its Graphite Creek Project. Department of Defense Grant Revised Cost-Share Agreement On May 17, 2024, the Company entered into a revised cost-share agreement with the Department of Defense ("DoD") to adjust the DoD's share of expenditures associated with the Feasibility Study from 50% to 75% based on a revised contract value of $49.8 million. The DoD's maximum share of the expenditures is now $37.3 million. The Company received $5,508,104 of reimbursements from expenses incurred prior to April 1, 2024 as a result of the revised cost share agreement. Stock Options On May 31, 2024, the Company repriced 1,269,379 outstanding stock options issued to certain officers of the Company on January 19, 2023. The exercise price on these options is repriced from CA $1.00 to CA $1.08 per common share to reflect the market price on the date of the grant and to qualify for a deduction under paragraph 110(1)(d) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). There were no amendments to the other terms of the Options. On May 17, 2024, the Company granted an aggregate of 900,000 incentive stock options to two individuals, who are both directors and officers of the Company (the "Optionees"). Each option was exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of CA $0.85 per common share and is to expire 5 | Page

Graphite One Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 five years following the date of grant. The options are subject to a three-year vesting period with 300,000 options vesting on the first, second and third anniversary from the grant date. These options were issued to replace 900,000 options, exercisable at CA$0.30 per common share, which expired on May 16, 2024 (the "Expired Options"). The Optionees agreed to forego the exercise of the Expired Options due to the cash impact to both the Optionees and the Company of a cashless exercise of the Expired Options. Warrant Incentive Program On April 1, 2024, the Company closed the warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") receiving aggregate gross proceeds of $3,794,348 (CA$5,130,873) from the exercise of 5,130,873 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"). Under the Warrant Incentive Program, the exercise price of an aggregate 11,955,677 Warrants were reduced to CA$1.00 per common share commencing on the date of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for a period of 30 days (the "Reduced Term"). The exercise price for any Warrants not exercised during the Reduced Term reverted to the original exercise price. For each Warrant exercised during the Reduced Term, the Company offered to issue, at no additional cost, one common share purchase warrant (a "Sweetener Warrant") with an exercise price of CA$1.00 per common share that expires at the earlier of: (i) three (3) years from the date of issuance; and (ii) 30 days, at the Company's option, if for any ten (10) consecutive trading days the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSXV equals or exceeds CA$1.20. In connection with the exercise of the Warrants, the Company issued an aggregate of 5,130,873 Sweetener Warrants to the holders who exercised such Warrants. The exercise price on the remaining 6,824,804 Warrants that were not exercised during the Reduced Term reverted to the original exercise price. The fair value of the Sweetener Warrants was $600,375 (CA$820,940). Graphite Creek Project 2024 Field Program The 2024 Field Program began in mid-June with the opening of the Graphite Creek and Nome camps. The main activities include completion of geotechnical drilling to determine pit wall stability, building and infrastructure foundation requirements, gathering environmental background data, completion of wetland mapping, area cultural surveys, and location of construction gravel. Three drill rigs are currently operating to gather the geotechnical information needed to engineer the pit walls and foundations for the process facility, tailings/waste rock facility, and other infrastructure. The Company anticipates completing 29 geotechnical drill holes for a total of 6,000 meters by early September, however the Company may adjust the drilling based on the information obtained from the field. As of July 15, 2024, a total of 1,508 meters of drilling has been completed. The camp headcount is expected to peak at 70. The 2024 Field Program results will be used to complete the Feasibility Study, which is expected to be released before the end of December 2024. 6 | Page

Graphite One Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 The following table summarizes the net Project expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2024: Overall Performance and Results of Operations The Company has generated no operating revenue to date. The Company relies on the issuance of common shares, debt, and more recently, government grants, to finance exploration on its exploration and evaluation property, and to provide general operating working capital. Most of the Company's expenditures related to the Project are reflected in the Financial Statements as exploration and evaluation property. Selected Quarterly Financial Information The following table summarizes selected quarterly financial information as at and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and full year ended December 31, 2023: 7 | Page

Graphite One Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 Results of Operations Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $1,659,831, a decrease of $543,448 compared to a net loss of $2,203,279 for the same period in 2023. The decrease in the net loss was due primarily to lower marketing expenses ($448,636), and lower salaries and consulting fees as a portion of the salaries and consulting fees were allocated to the Graphite One Project and the foam fire suppressant project (collectively, the "Projects"). The net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $2,855,278, a decrease of $1,383,984 compared to a net loss of $4,239,262 for the same period in 2023. The decrease in the net loss was primarily due to lower marketing expense ($1,058,432), lower share-based payments ($158,593) and lower salaries and consulting fees as a portion of the salaries and consulting fees were allocated to the Projects. Operating Expenses Management fees and salaries Management fees and salaries for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $60,329 to $221,478 compared to $281,807 for the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to allocating a portion of salaries to the projects. Management fees and salaries for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $182,976 to $424,474 compared to $607,450 for the same period in 2023. The decrease was due to allocating a portion of salaries to the Projects. Marketing and investor relations Marketing and investor relations for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $448,636 to $228,632 compared to $677,268 for the same period in 2023. The decrease was largely attributed to less activity on digital marketing campaigns. Marketing and investor relations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $1,058,432 to $334,950 compared to $1,393,382 for the same period in 2023 due to less spending on digital marketing campaigns. 8 | Page

Graphite One Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 Professional fees Professional fees for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were relatively flat compared to the same period in 2023. Professional fees for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $108,368 to $257,675 compared to $149,307 for the same period in 2023. This increase was largely attributable to increased volume of commercial activities that required legal review. Share-based payments Share-based payments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were relatively flat compared to the same period in 2023. Share-based payments for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $158,593 to $1,455,282 compared to $1,613,875 for the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to the absence of certain equity awards that had vested and were fully amortized at the end of 2023 and amortizing the fair value of the 2024 equity awards beginning after the March 19, 2024 grant date compared to the 2023 equity awards that were granted in January of 2023. Summary of Quarterly Results The following table is a summary of quarterly results for the Company for the eight most recently completed quarters: Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 increased $464,384 to $1,659,831 compared to a $1,195,447 net loss for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was attributed to increased stock-based compensation amortization for the grants awarded at the end of the prior quarter and a new marketing campaign initiated in the current quarter. Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $1,124,710 to $1,195,447 compared to a $2,320,157 net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly attributed to decreased executive compensation costs, as there was an absence of a provision for short-term incentive awards that were present in the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as lower share-based payments as certain equity awards had fully vested in the previous quarter. The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $427,609 to $2,320,157 compared to a $1,892,548 net loss for the third quarter of 2023. The increased net loss was primarily due to a provision for short- term incentive awards in the fourth quarter. 9 | Page