Graphite One : Managements' Discussion & Analysis - December 31, 2020

GRAPHITE ONE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis December 31, 2020 GRAPHITE ONE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), prepared as of April 20, 2021, should be read together with the consolidated financial statements of Graphite One Inc. ("Graphite One" or the "Company") for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, and related notes thereto, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). The reader should be aware that historical results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. All monetary amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. The Company changed its reporting currency from Canadian dollars to United States dollars commencing January 1, 2019. Forward Looking Statements Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Examples of where the company uses forward looking statements include when discussing exploration plans, operational plans and future expenditure expectations. It is important to note that: Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this MD&A describe the Company's expectations as of April 20, 2021.

forward-looking statements in this MD&A describe the Company's expectations as of April 20, 2021. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as the Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward- looking statements will materialize.

forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward- looking statements will materialize. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason except as required by law. The mineral resource estimates reported in this MD&A were prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. For United States reporting purposes, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") applies different standards in the classification of mineralization. In particular, while the terms "measured," "indicated" and "inferred" mineral resources are required pursuant to NI 43-101, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into reserves. In addition, "inferred" mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, 2 GRAPHITE ONE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 issuers must not make any disclosure of results of an economic analysis that includes inferred mineral resources, except in the case of a preliminary economic assessment disclosure. For a description of material factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this MD&A, please see "Mining Risks" and "Business Risks". Nature of Operations Graphite One was incorporated in Alberta and commenced operations on March 16, 2006 under the name Cedar Mountain Exploration Inc. and on October 29, 2007 began trading on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol CED. On March 23, 2012, the Company changed its name to Graphite One Resources Inc. and adopted the symbol GPH on the TSX-Venture Exchange effective March 27, 2012. On June 11, 2012 the Company began trading in the over-the-counter market in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol GPHOF. The Company was continued into British Columbia on September 12, 2014. Due to changes in the listing requirements of the OTCQX, the Company began trading on the OTCQB on April 1, 2017. On February 27, 2019 the Company changed its name to Graphite One Inc. Graphite One is the parent company of the consolidated group. Graphite One is evaluating its graphite materials supply chain project with the objective of becoming an American producer of advanced graphite products that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. Proposed is a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade Coated Spherical Graphite ("CSG"), primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage systems markets, with significant additional production of a range of value-added graphite products. Graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property (the "Property") would be processed into concentrate at the Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. CSG and other value-added graphite products would be manufactured from this concentrate at the Company's proposed graphite product manufacturing facility, the location of which is being studied (the "Project"). The recoverability of the invested amounts shown for the exploration and evaluation property is dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable reserves, maintaining title and beneficial interest in the Property, obtaining the necessary financing and approvals to complete development and, ultimately, either generating sufficient profits from future production or sufficient proceeds from the disposition of the exploration and evaluation property. In July 2017, the Company released the results of its inaugural Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). The PEA positively assessed the potential economic viability of the Project and recommended the Company proceed with the Project's Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") (See the "Preliminary Economic Assessment" section herein for details). The Company began the PFS in 2019 and work continues with completion expected in mid-2021. A production decision on the Project would be made once a positive feasibility study is completed. 3 GRAPHITE ONE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Exploration and Evaluation Property Graphite Creek Property Summary The Graphite Creek Property is located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska about 60 kilometers ("km") north of the deep seaport at Nome and is situated about 20 km from a seasonal road and 4km from tidewater. The Property consists of 176 mining claims covering 9,583 hectares (23,680 acres) and is comprised of: Fifty-six Alaska state mining claims (the "GC Purchased Property"); and,

Alaska state mining claims (the "GC Purchased Property"); and, One hundred and twenty located Alaska state mining claims (the "GC Staked Property"). Graphite Creek Lease Agreement and Net Smelter Royalty Agreements In May 2015, the Company executed a long-term lease agreement ("Lease") with Kougarok LLC ("Kougarok"), commencing effective January 1, 2014 with an initial term of twenty years, and with provisions to extend the lease for two successive twenty-year periods and ultimately for as long as production continues from the property. An advance royalty in the amount of $30,000 was paid upon execution of the Lease, with annual payments of $30,000 due each year until January 2020. The advance royalty becomes $40,000 January 1, 2020, $50,000 January 1, 2021, and then increases by $10,000 each year until production commences. All required payments under the Lease have been made to date. The production royalties are to be calculated as follows: 5% from lands in 4 former federal claims originally located in 1943; 2.5% from lands within 20 former federal claims; 5% from lands within state claims staked by the Company within the area of interest; and 2.5% from state claims acquired by the Company within the area of interest. All advance royalties paid may be recouped from production royalties. The Company has the option to reduce the production royalties by up to 2% by paying $2 million for each 1% reduction of the production royalties. In March 2018 and under the terms of the Lease, Kougarok completed the conversion of its 24 Federal unpatented lode mining claims to State of Alaska mining claims with the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. The Company in turn transferred ownership to Kougarok, thirteen of its Alaska state mining claims that overlapped with the lands of 4 of the former federal claims and simultaneously leased them back from Kougarok. This conversion puts the State of Alaska in the lead regulatory role which is anticipated to simplify the permitting process for the project. On January 24, 2012, the Company purchased from a private individual (the "Seller") 28 of the claims included in the GC Purchased Property for CA$20,000 and a 2% production royalty on future production from the GC Purchased Property. The Company had the right to purchase the production royalty for CA$1 million until January 24, 2015 (the "Royalty Purchase Option"). The Company and the Seller entered into an extension agreement effective January 24, 2015 (the "2015 Extension Agreement") whereby the Royalty Purchase Option could have been exercised at any time on or before the earlier of (i) January 24, 2017, or (ii) the date that is six (6) months after the release by the Company of a feasibility study on the Graphite Creek Property. In connection with the 2015 Extension Agreement, the Company issued to the Seller 76,923 common shares of the Company at an issue price of CA$0.13 per share. In January 2017, the Company and the Seller agreed to further extend the terms of the Royalty Purchase Option and entered into an extension agreement effective January 24, 2017 (the "2017 Extension Agreement") whereby the Royalty Purchase Option may be exercised at any time on or before January 24, 2021. In connection with the 2017 Extension Agreement, the Company issued to the Seller pre-consolidated 4 GRAPHITE ONE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 1,666,667 common shares of the Company at an issue price of CA$0.09 per share and 1,153,846 common share purchase warrants of the Company. In October 2020, the Company exercised the Royalty Purchase Option and acquired the 2% production royalty. In settlement of this purchase, the Company issued 2,500,000 Common Shares and 2,500,000 Warrants (the "Warrants"). On March 15, 2021, the Company exercised its right under the terms of the Warrants and accelerated their expiry date, if not exercised, to April 29, 2021. During June 2015, the Company purchased from another private individual the balance of the GC Purchased Property (28 Alaska state mining claims covering the same lands as the 28 Alaska state mining claims acquired in January 2012) for $50,000, the issuance of 3 million common shares of the Company at a fair value of CA$270,000 and a royalty interest equal to 1% of the Net Smelter Returns received by the Company on production from the claims. The Company has the right to purchase the royalty for $500,000 at any time within 36 months following the start of mine production. The Company located an additional 43 Alaska state mining claims in 2015, bringing the total to 176 Alaska state claims, for a total area of 9,583 hectares (23,680 acres) covering the project area. The new claims include eight on Alaska select and transferred lands and 35 on unselected Alaska state land, which will require selection and transfer to be active. These new claims cover areas adjacent to the Graphite Creek deposit for potential infrastructure needs and access to tide water. TRU Graphite Reports In 2014, TRU Group was commissioned by the Company to identify options for the Graphite Creek Project with a focus on matching the resources to up-market functionalized end uses for graphite (Stage A). In 2015, TRU Group undertook a second stage of study (Stage B) to conduct test work and determine the characteristics of the graphite. On April 15, 2015, the Company announced receipt of TRU Group's Stage B Report (see the Company's press release dated April 15, 2015) which revealed that Graphite Creek graphite has unique characteristics, including spheroidal shaped graphite, high proportions of coarse flake graphite with high aspect ratios and naturally expanded/exfoliated flake graphite. TRU Group also identified the need for additional research and development to more fully understand these characteristics and the impact on processing and finished products. As a result of the importance of this development, the Company suspended work on its PEA in order to incorporate the findings from the Stage B Report into the PEA. In November 2015, the Company engaged TRU Group to produce trial spherical graphite lab samples for internal assessment of electrochemical performance and for potential end-user evaluation. In May 2016, the Company announced the successful production of premium grade spheroidized graphite ("SPG") from 99.98% Cg purified graphite (see the Company's press release dated May 5, 2016), with yield in these first trial runs averaging 74.6%. The results of Phase 5 of the Company's Exploratory Product Development have shown that first discharge capacity of the samples approached, and in one case equaled the theoretical maximum capacity of natural graphite and results from repeat charge/discharge cycles confirm high performance, repeatability and stability of GPH STAX graphite (see the Company's press release dated May 20, 2016). 5 Attachments Original document

