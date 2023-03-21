Grasim Industries : Birla Cellulose retains the highest ‘Dark Green Shirt' category for three consecutive years in the Canopy Hot Button report

Birla Cellulose, the pulp and fibre business of the Aditya Birla Group, has secured the highest category in Canopy's Hot Button report, 2022 for the third consecutive year.

In its latest Hot Button report, Canopy, an environment not-for-profit, awarded Birla Cellulose with a 'Dark Green Shirt'*.The top category in the environmental report reflects Birla Cellulose's relentless effort to improve sustainable wood sourcing practices, conservation of forests, innovation, next-generation fibre solutions and transparency across the value chain.

Mr H K Agarwal, Managing Director, Grasim Industries Ltd. and Business Director, Birla Cellulose said, "Achieving highest category for three consecutive years is a testimony to our continuous efforts on the conservation of Ancient & Endangered Forests and robust initiatives to scale circular business models in the fashion industry. In our business, continuous innovative work in circularity with in-house revamping of Liva Reviva fibre in pursuit to find solutions to replace virgin pulp with waste textile material has helped us become a leader"

Birla Cellulose, this year, along with other global MMCF producers has signed an 'International Conservation Letter' to support conserving at least 30% of the World's Forests by 2030 to be presented at the 15th Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) Conference of the Parties (COP). Birla Cellulose believes this is a significant contribution to the process, and will hopefully produce a strong international framework for conservation.

Birla Cellulose is actively collaborating with brands and supply chain partners, innovators, and orchestrators such as Canopy, Fashion for Good, and Circular Fashion Partnership for scaling its circular business model. Company's blockchain-based and molecular tracer-backed platform 'GreenTrack™' provides end-to-end traceability of value chain from forest to fashion and is available free of cost to brand partners who source sustainability enhanced products such as Livaeco and Liva Reviva.

Canopy's Hot Button Report is the go-to resource for brands and retailers in the fashion industry when it comes to ensuring that they are sourcing from MMCF producers following sustainable forestry practices in order to eliminate the risks related to biodiversity loss and deforestation in their supply chain. The importance of environmentally friendly business practices in the textile industry has indeed gained a significant amount of traction as more than 500 global brands are looking to source from 'green shirt' producers. The brands in question have combined annual revenues of over $850 billion US, so this commitment from the brands can be viewed as a huge step in the right direction. The ranking of 'dark green shirt producer' is one that has gained an impressive amount of popularity amongst brands and signifies the highest level of implementation of CanopyStyle requirements for Ancient and Endangered Forest conservation, transparency, and next-generation textile solutions.

Birla Cellulose, the pulp and fibre business of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading sustainability focused Man-Made Cellulosic Fibres (MMCF) producer.

Birla Cellulose operates 12 sites for pulp and fibre manufacturing that apply environmentally efficient closed loop technologies including recycle materials and enhanced conservation of natural resources. Birla Cellulose tops the Hot Button Ranking and has been accorded a 'dark green shirt' by the Canopy Planet Society. Its five global advanced research centers are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and pilot plants. Birla Cellulose's fibres are made from renewable wood and are produced using a closed-loop process with significantly lower carbon emissions and lower resource consumption.

Birla Cellulose's eco-enhanced fibers such as Livaeco viscose and modal, Birla Excel™ (lyocell), and Birla Spunshades™ are designed with superior sustainability credentials. Liva Reviva is a circular viscose fibre made using cotton waste and provides a solution to recycle fashion industry waste into fresh fibers.

Birla Cellulose collaborates actively with its upstream and downstream partners with an aim to create a bigger and broader positive impact on sustainability of its value chain.

