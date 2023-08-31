Grasim Industries Limited

ESG Data Book 2022-23

About the Company

Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, ranks amongst the top publicly listed companies in India. Grasim has completed 76 glorious years of its existence. Incorporated in 1947, it started as a textiles manufacturer in India. Today, it has evolved into a leading diversified player with leadership presence across many sectors. It is a leading global producer of viscose, diversified chemicals, linen yarn and fabrics producer in India. The company recently has entered paints business and setting up six plants across pan India locations. Leveraging the Group synergies, Grasim has launched "Birla Pivot", the B2B online marketplace for building materials. Through its subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital, it is also India's prominent cement producer and a leading diversified financial services player. At Grasim, there is an endeavour to create sustainable value for 25300+ employees, 247,000+ shareholders, society, and customers. The company reported consolidated net revenue of ₹1,17,627 Cr. and EBITDA of ₹20,478 Cr. in FY 2022-23.

About the ESG Data Book

Grasim Industries Limited (hereafter referred to as Grasim, 'We,' 'Our,' 'the Company') is pleased to present the Company's ESG Data Book for Financial Year (FY) 2022-23.

Annually, Grasim reveals its significant financial and sustainability disclosures, as well as its performance and accomplishments, using a comprehensive annual report encompassing the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) index and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR).

However, due to the annual introduction of novel global reporting initiatives and revelations, coupled with the diverse concerns held by various stakeholder groups, the incorporation of all essential performance indicators within a single report poses a challenge. With the aim of upholding transparency, Grasim is introducing its ESG Data Book for the FY 2022-23. This move is intended to synchronize its disclosures with the most current global trends in ESG reporting.

Scope & Boundary

The ESG Data Book is compiled to showcase the ESG performance of Grasim Industries Limited and its prominent subsidiaries, encompassing over 75% of the total revenue. Grasim Industries Limited has released its Integrated Annual Report, detailing the ESG performance of the company on a standalone basis. Similarly, separate Integrated Reports are published by other subsidiaries such as UltraTech Cement and others.

The ESG Data Book presents last four years (FY 2019-20, FY 2020-21, FY 2021-22, and FY 2022-

consolidated numbers for environmental and social KPIs of Grasim Industries Limited inclusive of UltraTech Cement Limited. The economic and governance KPIs referenced from Grasim's Integrated Annual Reports of the corresponding years.

