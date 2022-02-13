Grasim Industries : Updates

Log in
02/13/2022
Ref No: GIL/CFD/SEC/22/155/SE

13th February, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C-1, G Block

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 500300

Scrip Code: GRASIM

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)

With reference to our earlier disclosure on 1st November, 2021 relating to Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF) Expansion Project at Vilayat (Gujarat), we wish to inform you that the Company has successfully commissioned a new line of 300 Ton Per Day (TPD) capacity of VSF (Line 5) at Grasim Cellulosic Division, Vilayat, Gujarat and has commenced the commercial production from yesterday i.e. 12th February 2022. With this the total VSF capacity of the Company has increased from 700,500 to 810,000 Ton Per Annum (TPA).

The above is for your information and dissemination to the public at large.

Thanking you.

Yours sincerely,

For Grasim Industries Limited

Sailesh

Kumar

Daga

Digitally signed by Sailesh Kumar Daga

Date: 2022.02.13 15:29:55 +05'30'

Sailesh Daga

Company Secretary

FCS No- 4164

CC:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Citi Bank N.A.

Citi Bank N.A.

Market & Surveillance Dept.,

Depositary Receipt Services

Custodial Services

P.O. Box 165, L-2011 Luxembourg,

388 Greenwich Street,

FIFC, 11th Floor, C-54 & 55,

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg,

14th Floor, New York,

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex

Europe

NY 10013

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Grasim Industries Limited

Aditya Birla Centre, 'A' wing, 2nd Floor, S.K. Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai 400 030, India

    1. +91 22 6652 5000 / 2499 5000 | F: +91 22 6652 5114 / 2499 5114
  2. grasim.secretarial@adityabirla.com | W: www.grasim.com | CIN: L17124MP1947PLC000410

Regd. Office : Birlagram, Nagda - 456 331 (M.P.)

