Grasim Industries : Updates

Ref No: GIL/CFD/SEC/22/155/SE 13th February, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C-1, G Block Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 500300 Scrip Code: GRASIM Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)

With reference to our earlier disclosure on 1st November, 2021 relating to Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF) Expansion Project at Vilayat (Gujarat), we wish to inform you that the Company has successfully commissioned a new line of 300 Ton Per Day (TPD) capacity of VSF (Line 5) at Grasim Cellulosic Division, Vilayat, Gujarat and has commenced the commercial production from yesterday i.e. 12th February 2022. With this the total VSF capacity of the Company has increased from 700,500 to 810,000 Ton Per Annum (TPA).

