Grasim Industries : Updates

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)
With reference to our earlier disclosure on 1st November, 2021 relating to Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF) Expansion Project at Vilayat (Gujarat), we wish to inform you that the Company has successfully commissioned a new line of 300 Ton Per Day (TPD) capacity of VSF (Line 5) at Grasim Cellulosic Division, Vilayat, Gujarat and has commenced the commercial production from yesterday i.e. 12th February 2022. With this the total VSF capacity of the Company has increased from 700,500 to 810,000 Ton Per Annum (TPA).
The above is for your information and dissemination to the public at large.
Thanking you.
Yours sincerely,
For Grasim Industries Limited
Sailesh
Kumar
Daga
Digitally signed by Sailesh Kumar Daga
Date: 2022.02.13 15:29:55 +05'30'
Sailesh Daga
Company Secretary
FCS No- 4164
CC:
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Citi Bank N.A.
Citi Bank N.A.
Market & Surveillance Dept.,
Depositary Receipt Services
Custodial Services
P.O. Box 165, L-2011 Luxembourg,
388 Greenwich Street,
FIFC, 11th Floor, C-54 & 55,
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg,
14th Floor, New York,
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex
Europe
NY 10013
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Grasim Industries Limited
Aditya Birla Centre, 'A' wing, 2nd Floor, S.K. Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai 400 030, India
Grasim Industries Limited published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 14:11:05 UTC.