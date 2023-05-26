Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Grasim Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRASIM   INE047A01021

GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(GRASIM)
  Report
05:53:33 2023-05-26
1686.95 INR   -0.85%
06:00aGrasim Industries' Consolidated Profit Plummets in Fiscal Q4
MT
05:52aIndia's Grasim Industries Q4 profit plunges 91% on weak demand, chemical prices
RE
05/23Weak IT, Consumer Durables Stocks Weigh on Indian Equities; Adani Enterprises Rises 13%
MT
News 
India's Grasim Industries Q4 profit plunges 91% on weak demand, chemical prices

India's Grasim Industries Q4 profit plunges 91% on weak demand, chemical prices

05/26/2023 | 05:52am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Group-owned Grasim Industries Ltd reported a decline in net profit for the third straight quarter on Friday, as weakened demand for its textile products and falling chemicals prices weighed.

The textile maker's standalone net profit plunged 91.2% to 935.1 million rupees ($11.32 million) in the fourth-quarter ended March 31, from 10.68 billion rupees a year ago.

Prices of chemicals, which is Grasim's second-largest division, including caustic soda have also fallen in the quarter, leading to a nearly 4% revenue drop for the segment.

"The global caustic soda market remain oversupplied with flat demand," the company said in a statement.

Global demand for viscose staple fibre (VSF), a key material in various kinds of clothes, has been on a decline for two quarters in a row, with the segment's revenue inching 0.1% lower.

Grasim had reported a nearly 51% drop in its third-quarter profit in February.

The company also forayed into the paints business during the fourth quarter, saying that construction of six plants is progressing and its research and development facility is operational.

Expenses rose nearly 11% to 66.27 billion rupees due to an over 8% climb in raw material expenses, offsetting the company's more than 4% growth in revenue from operations.

Separately, the company declared a dividend of 10 rupees per share.

Last month, Grasim's unit Ultratech Cement posted a 32.3% drop in fourth quarter profit, while its diversified financial services subsidiary Aditya Birla Capital also reported higher profit.

The company's shares pared some early losses to trade down 0.9% at 1986 rupees after reporting its results.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LIMITED 0.15% 165.05 Delayed Quote.9.79%
BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED 0.66% 996.75 End-of-day quote.1.68%
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED -0.94% 1687 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
TOPIX INDEX -0.01% 2145.84 Delayed Quote.13.45%
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 1.35% 7723.55 Delayed Quote.9.52%
