  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Grasim Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRASIM   INE047A01021

GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(GRASIM)
Indian shares rise after four sessions of losses, pharma top boost

10/04/2021 | 01:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday after four sessions of falls, with pharma stocks leading the recovery in broad-based buying, while investors waited for the September-quarter earnings season to start and a central bank rate decision due later in the week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1.03% to 17,713.90 by 0505 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.09% to 59,406.33.

Both indexes posted their worst weekly performance in several months last week as markets consolidated after scaling record highs multiple times in September on declining COVID-19 cases and easing restrictions across the country.

"We are seeing a relief rally, investors who were on the sidelines last week seem to be entering markets again," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Prior to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) meeting and the start of earnings, we may see prices being pushed higher."

The RBI is likely to signal the start of an unwinding of its accommodative monetary policy at a meeting this week, economists at Standard Chartered Bank wrote in a research note on Friday.

IT firm Tata Consultancy services will report its quarterly results on Friday, kick starting the September-quarter earnings season in India.

On Monday, the Nifty pharma index extended gains to a fifth session and hit a record high, led by a 7.19% surge in Divi's Laboratories.

Energy stocks advanced 0.96%, led by 2.5% rise in power generation firm NTPC after Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-03/ntpc-said-to-plan-ipos-of-3-units-could-raise-2-billion?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google&sref=SCAzRb9t on Sunday that the firm expects to raise $2 billion via initial public offerings in three units.

Among other stocks, Grasim Industries fell as much as 2.75% after income tax authorities raised a demand of $1.12 billion.

Other Asian share markets dipped as concerns about China's property sector and inflation worries offset upbeat U.S. data and positive news on new drugs to fight the coronavirus. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED 7.61% 5205 Delayed Quote.25.78%
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED -2.44% 1639.5 Delayed Quote.80.76%
NTPC LTD 2.18% 143 Delayed Quote.40.82%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 0.93% 3763.95 Delayed Quote.30.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 177 B 2 392 M 2 392 M
Net income 2022 25 390 M 342 M 342 M
Net Debt 2022 13 028 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,4x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 1 102 B 14 842 M 14 849 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,28x
EV / Sales 2023 5,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Managers and Directors
Dilip Roopsingh Gaur Managing Director & Executive Director
Hutokshi R. Wadia President
Ashish Adukia Chief Financial Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Hari Krishna Agarwal Chief Operating Officer-Fibre
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED80.76%14 842
CRH PLC18.14%36 178
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED41.52%29 085
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY16.61%22 945
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.24.66%22 082
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG5.23%14 677