Indian shares rise after four sessions of losses, pharma top boost

BENGALURU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday
after four sessions of falls, with pharma stocks leading the
recovery in broad-based buying, while investors waited for the
September-quarter earnings season to start and a central bank
rate decision due later in the week.
The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1.03% to 17,713.90 by
0505 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.09% to
59,406.33.
Both indexes posted their worst weekly performance in
several months last week as markets consolidated after scaling
record highs multiple times in September on declining COVID-19
cases and easing restrictions across the country.
"We are seeing a relief rally, investors who were on the
sidelines last week seem to be entering markets again," said
Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial
Services.
"Prior to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) meeting and the
start of earnings, we may see prices being pushed higher."
The RBI is likely to signal the start of an unwinding of its
accommodative monetary policy at a meeting this week, economists
at Standard Chartered Bank wrote in a research note on Friday.
IT firm Tata Consultancy services will report its
quarterly results on Friday, kick starting the September-quarter
earnings season in India.
On Monday, the Nifty pharma index extended gains
to a fifth session and hit a record high, led by a 7.19% surge
in Divi's Laboratories.
Energy stocks advanced 0.96%, led by 2.5% rise
in power generation firm NTPC after Bloomberg News
reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-03/ntpc-said-to-plan-ipos-of-3-units-could-raise-2-billion?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google&sref=SCAzRb9t
on Sunday that the firm expects to raise $2 billion via initial
public offerings in three units.
Among other stocks, Grasim Industries fell as much
as 2.75% after income tax authorities raised a demand of $1.12
billion.
Other Asian share markets dipped as concerns about China's
property sector and inflation worries offset upbeat U.S. data
and positive news on new drugs to fight the
coronavirus.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)