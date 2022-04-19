Gratifii : Application for quotation of securities - GTI

Announcement Summary
Entity name
GRATIFII LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday April 19, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
Number of +securities to
|
code
|
Security description
|
Issue date
|
GTI
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
87,534,227
|
19/04/2022
be quoted
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity GRATIFII LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code GTI
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022
Registration number 47125688940
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and Time 11-Apr-2022 09:36
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request
New - Proposed issue of securities - GTI A placement or other type of issue
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
As announced by the Company on 19 April 2022, due to unforeseen delays, the remaining balance of 6,838,615 shares under Tranche 1 of the Placement will be issued and allotted on or around 20 April 2022.
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details
only
ASX +security code and description GTI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date 19/4/2022
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.
Number of +securities held
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held
For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00
%
%
%
%
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted 87,534,227
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.02600000
