  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Gratifii Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTI   AU0000152183

GRATIFII LIMITED

(GTI)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/18 11:10:28 pm EDT
0.0250 AUD   -3.85%
01:04aGRATIFII : Application for quotation of securities - GTI
PU
03/30Gratifii Secures Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group as Client for Software as a Service Platform
MT
03/29Gratifii Limited Announces New Contract with Seagrass Group
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gratifii : Application for quotation of securities - GTI

04/19/2022 | 01:04am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

GRATIFII LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 19, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

GTI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

87,534,227

19/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity GRATIFII LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code GTI

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022

Registration number 47125688940

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and Time 11-Apr-2022 09:36

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

New - Proposed issue of securities - GTI A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

As announced by the Company on 19 April 2022, due to unforeseen delays, the remaining balance of 6,838,615 shares under Tranche 1 of the Placement will be issued and allotted on or around 20 April 2022.

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

ASX +security code and description GTI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 19/4/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 87,534,227

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.02600000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gratifii Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3,08 M 2,27 M 2,27 M
Net income 2021 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net Debt 2021 2,26 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 283x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,02x
EV / Sales 2021 6,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart GRATIFII LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gratifii Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Iain Maxwell Dunstan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Zekulich Independent Director
Michael Hastings Hill Independent Director
Stephen Borness Independent Non-Executive Director
David Hwang Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRATIFII LIMITED-21.21%12
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.59%2 097 848
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.04%67 263
SEA LIMITED-53.50%61 015
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.48%57 624
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.37%45 129