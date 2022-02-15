Gratitude Infinite Public : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' meeting (Omitted dividend payment and the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022)

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 08-Apr-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 09 : 30 Record date for the right to attend the : 02-Mar-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 01-Mar-2022 Significant agenda item : - Omitted dividend payment Venue of the meeting : The Royal City Hotel ______________________________________________________________________ Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject : Omitted dividend payment Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022 Omitted dividend payment from : Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021 ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.