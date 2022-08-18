Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Gratomic Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GRAT   CA38900X2077

GRATOMIC INC.

(GRAT)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:27 2022-08-18 am EDT
0.5000 CAD   +2.04%
11:24aGRATOMIC : Provides Progress Update on Third Trenching Program at its Capim Grosso Project in Brazil
PU
08/09Gratomic Inc. Announces Initiation of Benching Program At Its Aukam Project in Namibia
CI
08/09GRATOMIC : Announces Initiation of Benching Program at its Aukam Project in Namibia
PU
Summary 
Summary

Gratomic : Provides Progress Update on Third Trenching Program at its Capim Grosso Project in Brazil

08/18/2022 | 11:24am EDT
August 18, 2022
Toronto, ON. August 18, 2022, Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB82) provides a progress update on its current sixteen-trench program, which commenced on the 15th of August at its Capim Grosso project in Brazil. This program aims to unveil the extension of a second graphite deposit located south-east of the main deposit on the Company's Capim Grosso Project.

To date, the Company has five confirmed trench hits in the second graphite body. The mineralized zone has an extension beyond 500 meters, with graphite gneiss with orientation well defined.

The trenching program is estimated to take 6 working days. See below map showing the planned location for the trenches:

Initial findings at the first trench appear promising (see pictures below), and depending on how the program continues, the Company's local geology team still has the possibility to move the excavator to the Jacobina project, located 30km from the Capim Grosso project, and execute some exploratory trenches at that project.

Arno Brand, President & CEO, states, "Brazil is a powerhouse in the graphite mineral sector. We are extremely pleased to have secured graphite projects there and look forward to seeing results on this most recent program."

"Gratomic is thrilled with the results obtained so far from its properties in Brazil, and this trenching program will allow us to define new targets for exploration, thus increasing the potential for identifying mineral potential," says Armando Farhate COO & Head of Graphite Marketing & Sales.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.
The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:
Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095
Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.
For Marketing and Media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca
"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

Disclaimer

Gratomic Inc. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
