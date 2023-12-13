Gravitas Education Holdings Inc, formerly RYB Education Inc, is a China-based holding company principally engaged in early childhood education. The Company's services and products include kindergarten services, play and learning center services, student care services, and at-home education products and services. The Company is also engaged in curriculum development, educational products sales, and provides kindergarten operation solutions, training and other consulting services. The Company directly operates and franchises play and learning centers, kindergartens and student care centers across the country and abroad. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in domestic and overseas markets.

Sector -