Effective December 13, 2023, Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. will change its name to Mynd.ai, Inc.
Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. will Change its Name to Mynd.ai, Inc
December 13, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13.23 USD
|+5.78%
|+27.94%
|+133.44%
|06:00am
|Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. Primary Exchange Listing will Change to NYSE MKT LLC from New York Stock Exchange
|CI
|06:00am
|Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. will Change its Ticker to MYND from GEHI
|CI
Effective December 13, 2023, Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. will change its name to Mynd.ai, Inc.
|Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. Primary Exchange Listing will Change to NYSE MKT LLC from New York Stock Exchange
|CI
|Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. will Change its Ticker to MYND from GEHI
|CI
|Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. will Change its Name to Mynd.ai, Inc
|CI
|Rainbow Companion, Inc completed the acquisition of Education business in China from Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc..
|CI
|Gravitas Education Plans to Change American Depositary Shares Ratio
|MT
|ADRs Close Higher; Gravitas Education Holdings Inc. Climbs 15%
|DJ
|ADRs Close Lower; Quantasing Group Ltd. Declines 33.5%
|DJ
|Gravitas Education Holding Approves Special Cash Dividend of About $0.563 to $0.609 Per Share
|MT
|Gravitas Education Holdings Inc. Announces Special Cash Dividend
|CI
|NetDragon Says GEHI Shareholders Approve Spin-Off
|MT
|Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|NetDragon Says Gravitas to Seek Sharholder Approval for Merger Deal
|MT
|Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
|CI
|Gravitas Education Holdings Appoints Siyuan Wang as CFO
|MT
|Rainbow Companion, Inc entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Education business in China from Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. for $15 million.
|CI
|Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|RYB Education, Inc. will Change its Ticker to GEHI from RYB
|CI
|RYB Education to Change Name, Ticker
|MT
|RYB Education, Inc. has Changed its Name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc
|CI
|RYB Education Posts Lower Q1 Earnings on Slightly Higher Revenue
|MT
|Earnings Flash (RYB) RYB EDUCATION Posts Q4 EPS $0.05
|MT
|Earnings Flash (RYB) RYB EDUCATION Posts Q4 Revenue $47.4M
|MT
|Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|RYB Education Gets Non-Compliance Notification From NYSE
|MT