Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gravity Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRVY   US38911N2062

GRAVITY CO., LTD.

(GRVY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/12 04:00:00 pm
98.69 USD   +3.29%
06:22aGRAVITY : IR Presentation 2021 2Q_JP
PU
06:22aGRAVITY : IR Presentation 2021 2Q_EN
PU
06:22aGRAVITY : IR Presentation 2021 2Q_KR
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GRAVITY : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OF 2021 RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATES (Form 6-K)

08/13/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRAVITY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OF 2021 RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATES

Seoul, South Korea - August 13, 2021 - GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ('Gravity' or 'Company'), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, prepared in accordance with international Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 83,611 million (US$ 73,965 thousand), representing a 20.4% decrease from the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 ('QoQ') and a 5.5% decrease from the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 ('YoY').

Operating profit was KRW 19,157 million (US$ 16,947 thousand), representing a 31.5% decrease QoQ and a 17.4% increase YoY.

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 19,387 million (US$ 17,150 thousand), representing a 32.3% decrease QoQ and a 18.7% increase YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 14,766 million (US$ 13,062 thousand), representing a 37.3% decrease QoQ and a 12.8% increase YoY.

REVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were KRW 22,380 million (US$ 19,798 thousand), representing a 15.0% increase QoQ from KRW 19,458 million and a 22.6% decrease YoY from KRW 28,907 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand. The decrease YoY was largely due to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and revenues from collaboration event with Garena's Free Fire items based on Ragnarok Online IP.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 55,140 million (US$ 48,778 thousand) for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 33.1% decrease QoQ from KRW 82,438 million and a 1.6% increase YoY from KRW 54,249 million. The decrease QoQ resulted primarily from decreased revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Ragnarok Origin in Korea and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Southeast Asia. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia that was launched on June 18, 2021. The increase YoY was primarily due to revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia and Ragnarok Origin in Korea. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love and Ragnarok Tactics.

Other revenues were KRW 6,091 million (US$ 5,389 thousand) for the second quarter of 2021, representing 92.6% increase QoQ from KRW 3,163 million and a 14.9% increase YoY from KRW 5,302 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 45,842 million (US$ 40,554 thousand) for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 20.3% decrease QoQ from KRW 57,553 million and a 10.3% decrease YoY from KRW 51,098 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, Ragnarok Origin in Korea and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. The decrease YoY was mostly from decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Eternal Love and Ragnarok Tactics.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 18,612 million (US$ 16,464 thousand) for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 4.8% decrease QoQ from KRW 19,553 million and a 11.6% decrease YoY from KRW 21,047 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased advertising expenses for Tera Classic in Japan, The Lord in Thailand and The Labyrinth of Ragnarok in global. The decrease YoY was mostly resulted from decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Origin and Ragnarok Tactics in Korea, Sacred Blade in Japan, Ragnarok Online in Thailand and Ragnarok H5 in Indonesia.

Profit before income tax expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 19,387 million (US$ 17,150 thousand) for the second quarter of 2021 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 28,620 million for the first quarter of 2021 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 16,335 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 14,766 million (US$ 13,062 thousand) for the second quarter of 2021 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 23,565 million for the first quarter of 2021 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 13,095 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 202,631 million (US$ 179,253 thousand) as of June 30, 2021.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,130.42 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2021 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATE

Ragnarok Online

Gravity opened Ragnarok Online in Vietnam on July 8, 2021 with VTC Technology and Digital Content Company as a joint publisher.

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok Origin was launched in Japan on June 28, 2021 and ranked as the first in free download of Google Play games and Apple's App Store games after its launching. The game is scheduled to be launched in the United States and Canada in October 2021 and in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the first half of 2022.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation was launched in Southeast Asia on June 18, 2021 and ranked as the first in top grossing of Apple App Store in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. The game is being prepared for launch in Vietnam in September 2021 and in Korea in the first half of 2022.

Other Ragnarok Online IP-based games

Ragnarok Project S (Tentative title), a MMORPG mobile game, is scheduled to be launched in Oceania in the fourth quarter of 2021 and has been developed by Gravity NeoCyon, Inc., our subsidiary in Korea.

Ragnarok The Lost Memories, a Cinematic Newtro Story RPG mobile game, is expected to be launched in Thailand in the third quarter of 2021 and in North America in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gravity NeoCyon, Inc., our subsidiary in Korea, has developed the game.

Ragnarok Begins, a MMORPG PC game, is expected to start the first closed beta test('CBT') in September 2021 and the launching schedule will be disclosed in G-STAR 2021. The game has been developed by Gravity.

Other IP games

NBA RISE TO STARDOM, a Sports mobile game,is scheduled to run the CBT in September 2021 and is expected to be launched in Japan in the fourth quarter of 2021. Both mobile platforms, iOS and Android, will be available for the game.

Sadako M, an Adventure mobile game, is expected to be launched in Japan in September 2021.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company's recent business updates, results of second quarter in 2021 and Gravity's business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company's website under the IR Archives section at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/pds/list.asp. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the 'safe-harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'may,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'believe', 'project,' or 'continue' or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Hyeji An
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

# # #

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

As of

31-Dec-20

30-Jun-21

KRW

US$

KRW

US$

(audited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

110,632

97,868

101,631

89,906

Short-term financial instruments

71,000

62,809

101,000

89,347

Accounts receivable, net

59,761

52,866

58,874

52,082

Other receivables, net

8

7

60

53

Prepaid expenses

2,238

1,980

1,946

1,721

Other current assets

2,946

2,606

2,301

2,035

Total current assets

246,585

218,136

265,812

235,144

Property and equipment, net

7,695

6,807

9,459

8,368

Intangible assets, net

3,363

2,975

3,788

3,351

Deferred tax assets

3,590

3,176

3,072

2,718

Other non-current financial assets

1,324

1,171

2,071

1,832

Other non-current assets

2,815

2,490

1,844

1,631

Total assets

265,372

234,755

286,046

253,044

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

52,688

46,609

40,271

35,625

Deferred revenue

13,692

12,112

12,030

10,642

Withholdings

2,851

2,522

2,680

2,371

Accrued expense

1,365

1,208

1,219

1,078

Income tax payable

9,470

8,377

4,273

3,780

Other current liabilities

2,654

2,348

2,567

2,271

Total current liabilities

82,720

73,176

63,040

55,767

Long-term deferred revenue

101

89

98

87

Other non-current liabilities

5,203

4,604

5,782

5,114

Total liabilities

88,024

77,869

68,920

60,968

Share capital

3,474

3,073

3,474

3,073

Capital surplus

27,110

23,982

27,110

23,982

Other components of equity

(1,045

)

(924

)

11

10

Retained earnings

147,371

130,368

185,702

164,277

Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company

176,910

156,499

216,297

191,342

Non-controlling interest

438

387

829

734

Total equity

177,348

156,886

217,126

192,076

Total liabilities and equity

265,372

234,755

286,046

253,044

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,130.42 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2021 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

31-Mar-21

30-Jun-20

30-Jun-21

30-Jun-20

30-Jun-21

(KRW)

(KRW)

(KRW)

(US$)

(KRW)

(KRW)

(US$)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues:

Online games

19,458

28,907

22,380

19,798

42,343

41,838

37,011

Mobile games

82,438

54,249

55,140

48,778

110,231

137,578

121,705

Other revenue

3,163

5,302

6,091

5,389

9,144

9,254

8,187

Total net revenue

105,059

88,458

83,611

73,965

161,718

188,670

166,903

Cost of revenues

57,553

51,098

45,842

40,554

99,972

103,395

91,467

Gross profit

47,506

37,360

37,769

33,411

61,746

85,275

75,436

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative expenses

15,508

17,643

14,014

12,397

28,650

29,522

26,116

Research and development

4,009

3,254

4,147

3,669

6,126

8,156

7,215

Others, net

36

150

451

398

301

487

430

Total operating expenses

19,553

21,047

18,612

16,464

35,077

38,165

33,761

Operating profit

27,953

16,313

19,157

16,947

26,669

47,110

41,675

Finance income(costs):

Finance income

1,600

627

597

528

2,178

2,197

1,943

Finance costs

(933

)

(605

)

(367

)

(325

)

(1,262

)

(1,300

)

(1,150

)

Profit before income tax

28,620

16,335

19,387

17,150

27,585

48,007

42,468

Income tax expenses

5,059

3,293

4,569

4,042

5,297

9,628

8,517

Profit for the year

23,561

13,042

14,818

13,108

22,288

38,379

33,951

Profit attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

(4

)

(53

)

52

46

(70

)

48

42

Owners of Parent company

23,565

13,095

14,766

13,062

22,358

38,331

33,909

Earning per share

- Basic and diluted

3,391

1,884

2,125

1.88

3,217

5,516

4.88

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

- Basic and diluted

6,498,000

6,948,900

6,948,900

6,948,900

6,948,900

6,948,900

6,948,900

Earning per ADS(1)

- Basic and diluted

3,391

1,884

2,125

1.88

3,217

5,516

4.88

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,130.42 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2021 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

(1) Each ADS represents one common shares.

Disclaimer

Gravity Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 10:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRAVITY CO., LTD.
06:22aGRAVITY : IR Presentation 2021 2Q_JP
PU
06:22aGRAVITY : IR Presentation 2021 2Q_EN
PU
06:22aGRAVITY : IR Presentation 2021 2Q_KR
PU
06:22aGRAVITY : Earnings Flash (GRVY) GRAVITY CO. Posts Q2 EPS $1.88
MT
06:20aGRAVITY : Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Results and Business Update
AQ
06:11aGRAVITY : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OF 2021 RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATES (Form 6-K)
PU
08/12Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
08/12GRAVITY : Fantasy MMORPG Ragnarok Origin to Release on Mobile, Pre-Registration ..
AQ
08/02Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Monday Trading
MT
07/30RAGNAROK X : Next Generation sẽ ra mắt tại Việt Nam vào ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 406 B 347 M 347 M
Net income 2020 62 703 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net cash 2020 177 B 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 798 B 686 M 683 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 2,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GRAVITY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gravity Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAVITY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 98,69 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Chul Park Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yoshinori Kitamura Chairman
Yong-Seon Kwon Independent Director
Kee-Woong Park Independent Director
Kazuki Morishita Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAVITY CO., LTD.-47.13%686
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-8.27%66 237
NETEASE, INC.-3.94%59 843
NEXON CO., LTD.-30.50%17 815
NCSOFT CORPORATION-13.43%14 277
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%10 323