Gravity Game Link Announces Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT Global Launch

Gravity Game Link is excited to announce the official Global Launch of the first play-to-earn game in the Ragnarok Online IP, Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT.

Gravity Game Link’s Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT is set to release globally after its successful SEA launch earlier this year in April. Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT had ranked in the top ten most popular and most revenue-generating games on the Google Play Store in Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

“We are very proud to announce that Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT will be officially released globally in the near time. This is the first step for Gravity Game Link to expand our Mobile Game publishing into the Global market. We are very optimistic that Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT will also get a positive response from Ragnarok fans globally,” said Andi Suryanto, President of Gravity Game Link.

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT is a “time-effective” mobile game in the MMORPG genre, featuring maze dungeons that contain memorable stages and monsters from the Ragnarok Online world. Blockchain technology is integrated into the game via ONBUFF Points, which can be traded through the INNO Platform (https://inno.onbuff.com) exchange. Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT aims to not only provide “a-maze-ing” game experiences but also to reward players with digital financial assets which can be obtained with every minute of gameplay.

To celebrate its global release, Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT is also open its Pre-Registration phase starting from September 1st, 2022, this time Pre-Registration only will be available at Google Play Store. Pre-registration will reward players with various rewards, with different levels of rewards based on the total number of pre-registered users accordingly. If the Pre-Registration reached 300,000, then 2,000 ONBUFF Points and other in-game items will be rewarded. All Pre-Registration rewards will be distributed to players who created a new account within 2 weeks after the launch of the global service and to existing players. Pre-Registration reward could be claimed during the first 2 weeks of the Global Launch service opens.

To improve user accessibility for the global market, Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT offers 11 different language options: English, Chinese (traditional and simplified), Tagalog, Thai, Indonesian, Malaysian, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Vietnamese.

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT Core Features:

Auto-Play

Defeat MVP, Mini-Bosses and monsters with fellow players through auto-play; no manual grinding required.

Defeat MVP, Mini-Bosses and monsters with fellow players through auto-play; no manual grinding required. ‘Sharevice’

Grow your characters by sharing them with other players via this unique feature.

Grow your characters by sharing them with other players via this unique feature. Labyrinth

A variety of innovative Maze Dungeons await, with increasingly complex and challenging patterns offering exquisite treasures upon completion.

A variety of innovative Maze Dungeons await, with increasingly complex and challenging patterns offering exquisite treasures upon completion. Game Modes

There will be both PVP duels and Raids. Become the strongest and get rewards.

There will be both PVP duels and Raids. Become the strongest and get rewards. Community

Join a guild, chat with all its members and help develop your guild to become the strongest with your friends.

Join a guild, chat with all its members and help develop your guild to become the strongest with your friends. Upgrade System

Refine various kinds of equipment, gear and cards to make challenges and your journey easier to overcome.

Refine various kinds of equipment, gear and cards to make challenges and your journey easier to overcome. Auction House

Buy, trade, and sell various goods, including your upgraded items, with other players to make it easier for you to venture farther into the world of Midgard.

Publisher : Gravity Game Link Developer : Gravity Genre : MMORPG Platform : Mobile Game [Android & iOS] Website : https://labyrinthnft.gnjoy.id Google Play Store : https://rolabyrinthnft.onelink.me/QLCF/prfeed Apple App Store : https://rolabyrinthnftios.onelink.me/UZZx/prfeed Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/TheLabyrinthofRagnarok Twitter : https://twitter.com/rolabyrinthnft Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/gravity.gamelink/ YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/c/GravityGameLink-Indonesia

