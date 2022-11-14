Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gravity Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRVY   US38911N2062

GRAVITY CO., LTD.

(GRVY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
53.63 USD   +5.16%
08:15aGravity : IR Presentation 2022 3Q_JP
PU
08:15aGravity : IR Presentation 2022 3Q_EN
PU
07:13aGravity Reports Lower Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gravity : IR Presentation 2022 3Q_EN

11/14/2022 | 08:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 3Q

IR PRESENTATION

November 2022

These materials have been prepared by GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ("Gravity" or the "Company"). The statements contained in this presentation have not been independently verified. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information presented or contained in these materials. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives accepts any responsibility whatsoever for any loss or damage arising from any information presented or contained in these materials.

The information presented or contained in these materials is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed. The presentations do not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares or other securities of the Company and neither any part of the materials nor any information or statement contained therein shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Certain statements or other disclosure content in these presentation materials may include, in addition to historical information, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," or "continue" or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements will contain these words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual performance, financial condition or results of operations to be materially different from those suggested by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to diversify revenue; our ability to collect, and in a timely manner, license fees and royalty payments from overseas licensees; our ability to acquire, develop, license, launch, market or operate commercially successful online games; our ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive industry; our ability to anticipate and access technological developments in our industry; our ability to recruit and retain quality employees as we grow; our ability to implement our growth strategies; and economic and political conditions globally. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, including on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

GRAVITY INVESTOR RELATIONS November 2022

2

GRAVITY CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

2022 3Q Updates

2022 Business Strategy

2022 3Q Analysis

Gravity Outlook

Exhibits

01 Ragnarok Online (PC)

02 Ragnarok X: Next Generation (MMORPG)

03 Ragnarok Origin (MMORPG)

04 Ragnarok M: Eternal Love (MMORPG)

05 Ragnarok Monster's Arena (Card SRPG)

06 Ragnarok: The Lost Memories (Cinematic Newtro Story RPG)

07 Ragnarok V: Returns (MMORPG)

  1. Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT (Time Effective MMORPG)
  2. Ragnarok Poring Merge (Time Effective RPG/P2E)
  3. Ragnarok Begins (MMORPG)
  1. Constant Growth with Expansion of Ragnarok IP_Partnership Agreement Constant Growth with Expansion of Ragnarok IP_Various Game Line-up
  2. Diversification of Ragnarok Game Genre
  3. Diversification of Non-Ragnarok IP Title Business
  4. Expanding Publishing Business of Subsidiaries
  5. Operation Results Trend
  6. Revenue Breakdown
  7. 2022 Major Upcoming Launchings
  8. Global Market Strategy
  1. Company Overview
  2. Financial Statements
  3. Subsidiaries

GRAVITY INVESTOR RELATIONS November 2022

3

GRAVITY CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

2022 3Q Updates

01 Ragnarok Online (PC)

  1. Ragnarok X: Next Generation (MMORPG)
  2. Ragnarok Origin (MMORPG)
  3. Ragnarok M: Eternal Love (MMORPG)
  4. Ragnarok Monster's Arena (Card SRPG)
  5. Ragnarok: The Lost Memories (Cinematic Newtro Story RPG)
  6. Ragnarok V: Returns (MMORPG)
  7. Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT (Time Effective MMORPG)
  8. Ragnarok Poring Merge (Time Effective RPG/P2E)
  9. Ragnarok Begins (MMORPG)

01

2022 3Q Updates

Ragnarok Online (PC)

Various offline and in-game events were placed celebrating 20-YearAnniversary of Ragnarok Online

Offline: Ragnarok Festival

In-game: Refine Rate Increase Event

In-game: Crack of Dimension

GRAVITY INVESTOR RELATIONS November 2022

5

GRAVITY CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gravity Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 13:14:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRAVITY CO., LTD.
08:15aGravity : IR Presentation 2022 3Q_JP
PU
08:15aGravity : IR Presentation 2022 3Q_EN
PU
07:13aGravity Reports Lower Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
06:51aEarnings Flash (GRVY) GRAVITY CO. Reports Q3 EPS $1.62
MT
06:48aGravity Reports Third Quarter of 2022 Results and Business Update
GL
06:48aGravity Reports Third Quarter of 2022 Results and Business Update
GL
06:34aGravity : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER OF 2022 RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATES - Form 6-K
PU
11/11Asian ADRs Surge Higher in Friday Trading as China Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
MT
10/21Gravity Co., Ltd.'s Gravity Game Hub Pte. Ltd Announces Release of New Mobile Game, Rag..
CI
10/14Gravity, Side-Scrolling MMORPG 'Ragnarok Begins' Closed Beta in North America
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 414 B 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 65 947 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
Net cash 2021 239 B 181 M 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 491 B 373 M 373 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GRAVITY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gravity Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAVITY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Chul Park Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim Heung Gon Chief Financial Officer
Yoshinori Kitamura Chairman
Yong-Seon Kwon Independent Director
Kee-Woong Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAVITY CO., LTD.-21.27%373
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.11.44%58 000
NETEASE, INC.-36.37%40 169
NEXON CO., LTD.15.11%15 933
KRAFTON, INC.-50.65%8 082
NCSOFT CORPORATION-27.68%7 168