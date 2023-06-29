Global service for ‘WITH: Whale In The High’ will be opened on June 29th at 3 pm (KST)!

Gravity (NASDAQ: GRVY), a global game company, opens its official global service for ‘WITH: Whale In The High’, a mobile relaxing idle game, on June 29th at 3 pm (KST, UTC+9).

‘WITH: Whale In The High (WITH)’ is a mobile relaxing idle game published by Gravity and developed by Skywalk, a mobile game developer. In WITH, the main story unfolds after the main character, Wiz, winds up on the back of a whale by accident.

Users can decorate the Wiz village to their tastes with the main content such as hideout expansion and Wiz decoration while playing the game. Numerous contents including interacting with whales, decorating aquariums, taking pictures, etc., and trendy expressions of each Wiz’s characteristics using MBTI are expected to deliver a variety of entertainment.

The beautiful pastel-colored graphics and high-quality background music further spotlight the peaceful charm of the game. WITH provides services in a total of 13 languages, including English, Korean, and Japanese, with the aim of targeting the global market.

In celebration of the official launch of the WITH for the global region, Gravity provides rewards such as “Crocodile costume sets,” pets, and jewels for Wiz decoration to all users who access the game. Furthermore, various in-game events, including “WITH Festa Event,” will be held to offer abundant benefits.

Kenneth Noh, Global Mobile Business Team Lead at Gravity, said, “In an effort to reward the support from users around the world, we made our utmost efforts in preparing for the launch of WITH for the global region. As WITH provides relaxing elements and various entertainment, we hope that users can escape from exhausting daily routines and chill out at the end of the day while playing WITH. We are kindly asking for great attention and interest."

More details on WITH is available on the official WITH website (https://with.gnjoy.com/).

Gravity Official Website: http://www.gravity.co.kr

WITH Official Website: https://with.gnjoy.com

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd is a Korean game company established in April 2000 and a global game company listed on NASDAQ (GRVY). As of June 30, 2021, the number of global cumulative accounts of Gravity's representative IP, Ragnarok IP, surpassed the 120 million mark. Based on collaboration among its headquarter, subsidiaries, and overseas branches, Gravity is building its global awareness and influence by engaging in a global publishing business that discovers and distributes games of various platforms and genres, including Ragnarok IP games. The company is expediting its content business by developing various goods for Ragnarok, expanding into the animation, IPTV, and webtoon fields, and promoting various brand collaborations.

