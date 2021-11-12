Gravity Reports Third Quarter of 2021 Results and Business Update
11/12/2021 | 06:01am EST
Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq GM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.
THIRDQUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
Total revenues were KRW 128,670 million (US$ 108,702 thousand), representing a 53.9% increase from the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“QoQ”) and a 2.4% decrease from the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“YoY”).
Operating profit was KRW 40,242 million (US$ 33,997 thousand), representing a 110.1% increase QoQ and a 17.1% increase YoY.
Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 41,435 million (US$ 35,005 thousand), representing a 113.7% increase QoQ and a 23.0% increase YoY.
Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 26,351 million (US$ 22,262 thousand), representing a 78.5% increase QoQ and a 4.2% increase YoY.
REVIEW OF THIRDQUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenues
Online game revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were KRW 18,295 million (US$ 15,456 thousand), representing a 18.3% decrease QoQ from KRW 22,380 million and a 42.5% decrease YoY from KRW 31,833 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and Japan. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Taiwan. The decrease YoY was largely due to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand.
Mobile game revenues were KRW 106,218 million (US$ 89,734 thousand) for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 92.6% increase QoQ from KRW 55,140 million and a 11.2% increase YoY from KRW 95,531 million. The increase QoQ resulted primarily from increased revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia that was launched on June 18, 2021 and Ragnarok Origin in Japan that was launched on June 28, 2021. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Korea, Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was primarily due to revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, and Ragnarok Origin in Japan. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Korea and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love.
Other revenues were KRW 4,157 million (US$ 3,512 thousand) for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 31.8% decrease QoQ from KRW 6,091 million and a 6.2% decrease YoY from KRW 4,431 million.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenue was KRW 66,146 million (US$ 55,881 thousand) for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 44.3% increase QoQ from KRW 45,842 million and a 10.7% decrease YoY from KRW 74,107 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia and Ragnarok Origin in Japan. The decrease YoY was mostly from decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Eternal Love and Ragnarok Origin in Korea.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were KRW 22,282 million (US$ 18,824 thousand) for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 19.7% increase QoQ from KRW 18,612 million and a 4.5% decrease YoY from KRW 23,332 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok: The Lost Memories in Thailand and Ragnarok Origin in Korea, United States and Canada, and salaries. The decrease YoY was mostly resulted from decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Origin in Korea, commission paid for payment gate way fees related to Ragnarok Online in Thailand, and research and development expenses.
Profit before income tax expenses
Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 41,435 million (US$ 35,005 thousand) for the third quarter of 2021 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 19,387 million for the second quarter of 2021 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 33,675 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Net Profit
As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 26,351 million (US$ 22,262 thousand) for the third quarter of 2021 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 14,766 million for the second quarter of 2021 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 25,281 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Liquidity
The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 226,173 million (US$ 191,073 thousand) as of September 30, 2021.
Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,183.70 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATE
Ragnarok Online
Gravity Game Tech, a subsidiary in Thailand, opened Ragnarok Classic, the new server of Ragnarok Online, in Thailand on October 28, 2021 and Gravity Game Link, a subsidiary in Indonesia, is also preparing to launch the new server, Ragnarok Retro, in Indonesia on December 15, 2021. Ragnarok Online is expected to be relaunched in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia in the first half of 2022, and Gravity Game Hub, a subsidiary in Singapore, will publish this game.
Ragnarok Online IP-based Games
Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a MMORPG mobile game
Ragnarok X: Next Generation was launched in Vietnam on September 1, 2021.
Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile game
Ragnarok Origin was launched in the United States and Canada on November 10, 2021 and ranked as the second in free download of Google Play in the United States on the launching day. The game is scheduled to be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the first half of 2022, and in Southeast Asia in the second half of 2022.
Other Ragnarok Online IP-based games
Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, a Cinematic Newtro Story RPG mobile game, was launched in Thailand in August 26, 2021. The game is scheduled to be launched in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia on December, 2021 and in North America in the first half of 2022. Gravity NeoCyon, Inc., our subsidiary in Korea, has developed the game.
Ragnarok V: Returns, a MMORPG mobile game, is expected to hold the closed beta test (“CBT”) in Oceania in December 2021 and is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2022. The game has been developed by Gravity NeoCyon, Inc., our subsidiary in Korea.
Ragnarok Begins, a MMORPG PC game, has completed the CBT on September 7, 2021 with users’ positive feedbacks. The company is preparing to design the game as a cross-platform game across PC and mobile, and the game has been developed by Gravity.
Project T (Tentative title), a Card SRPG mobile game, is expected to be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the first quarter of 2022.
Other IP games
NBA RISE TO STARDOM, a Sports mobile game, has started the open beta test (“OBT”) and pre-registration on September 28, 2021. The game is expected to be launched in Japan in November, 2021 and in Korea in the first half of 2022.
SADAKO M, a Mystery Solving Horror Escape Adventure mobile game, was launched in Japan on October 26, 2021.
Grandia HD Collection, a RPG console game, was released in Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong on October 1, 2021. The game consists of a bundle of RPG classics Grandia and Grandia II and supports Korean and Chinese languages. Nintendo Switch is available for the game.
Investor Presentation
Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the third quarter in 2021 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/pds/list.asp. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.
About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------
Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.
Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.
Ms. Jin Lee Ms. Hye Ji An IR Unit Gravity Co., Ltd. Email: ir@gravity.co.kr Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800
GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)
As of
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-21
KRW
US$
KRW
US$
(audited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
110,632
93,463
118,173
99,834
Short-term financial instruments
71,000
59,981
108,000
91,239
Accounts receivable, net
59,761
50,487
82,071
69,334
Other receivables, net
8
7
11
9
Prepaid expenses
2,238
1,891
2,061
1,741
Other current assets
2,946
2,489
3,958
3,344
Total current assets
246,585
208,318
314,274
265,501
Property and equipment, net
7,695
6,501
10,307
8,707
Intangible assets
3,363
2,841
3,400
2,872
Deferred tax assets
3,590
3,033
787
665
Other non-current financial assets
1,324
1,119
2,388
2,017
Other non-current assets
2,815
2,377
1,578
1,335
Total assets
265,372
224,189
332,734
281,097
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
52,688
44,511
56,702
47,902
Deferred revenue
13,692
11,567
11,076
9,357
Withholdings
2,851
2,409
5,162
4,361
Accrued expense
1,365
1,153
1,354
1,144
Income tax payable
9,470
8,000
3,684
3,112
Other current liabilities
2,654
2,242
2,945
2,488
Total current liabilities
82,720
69,882
80,923
68,364
Long-term deferred revenue
101
85
98
83
Other non-current liabilities
5,203
4,397
6,279
5,305
Total liabilities
88,024
74,364
87,300
73,752
Share capital
3,474
2,935
3,474
2,935
Capital surplus
27,110
22,903
27,099
22,894
Other components of equity
(1,045
)
(883
)
2,037
1,721
Retained earnings
147,371
124,500
212,053
179,144
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company
176,910
149,455
244,663
206,694
Non-controlling interest
438
370
771
651
Total equity
177,348
149,825
245,434
207,345
Total liabilities and equity
265,372
224,189
332,734
281,097
* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,183.70 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
30-Jun-21
30-Sep-20
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-20
30-Sep-21
(KRW)
(KRW)
(KRW)
(US$)
(KRW)
(KRW)
(US$)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Online games
22,380
31,833
18,295
15,456
74,176
60,133
50,801
Mobile games
55,140
95,531
106,218
89,734
205,762
243,796
205,961
Other revenue
6,091
4,431
4,157
3,512
13,575
13,411
11,330
Total net revenue
83,611
131,795
128,670
108,702
293,513
317,340
268,092
Cost of revenue
45,842
74,107
66,146
55,881
174,079
169,541
143,230
Gross profit
37,769
57,688
62,524
52,821
119,434
147,799
124,862
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
14,014
18,042
18,091
15,283
46,692
47,613
40,223
Research and development
4,147
4,550
4,143
3,500
10,676
12,299
10,390
Others, net
451
740
48
41
1,041
535
454
Total operating expenses
18,612
23,332
22,282
18,824
58,409
60,447
51,067
Operating profit
19,157
34,356
40,242
33,997
61,025
87,352
73,795
Finance income(costs):
Finance income
597
822
2,128
1,798
3,000
4,325
3,654
Finance costs
(367
)
(1,503
)
(935
)
(790
)
(2,765
)
(2,235
)
(1,888
)
Profit before income tax
19,387
33,675
41,435
35,005
61,260
89,442
75,561
Income tax expenses
4,569
8,390
15,151
12,800
13,687
24,779
20,933
Profit for the year
14,818
25,285
26,284
22,205
47,573
64,663
54,628
Profit attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
52
4
(67
)
(57
)
(66
)
(19
)
(16
)
Owners of Parent company
14,766
25,281
26,351
22,262
47,639
64,682
54,644
Earnings per share
- Basic and diluted
2,125
3,638
3,792
3.20
6,856
9,308
7.86
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
- Basic and diluted
6,948,900
6,948,900
6,948,900
6,948,900
6,948,900
6,948,900
6,948,900
Earnings per ADS(1)
- Basic and diluted
2,125
3,638
3,792
3.20
6,856
9,308
7.86
* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,183.70 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. (1) Each ADS represents one common share.