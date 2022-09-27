Ragnarok Arena Official Launch in Korea on September 27, 2022

Seoul, Korea, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul, South Korea – September 27, 2022 – GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that the company has officially launched Ragnarok Arena in Korea on September 27, 2022.

Ragnarok Arena is a tactical SRPG that players collect monsters along with growing their characters. Players deploy their characters and monsters for the battle in the game. Considering not only users can change their main characters’ job into a unique Ragnarok IP job group but also users can play real-time contents including siege warfare and solving mazes, Ragnorak Arena has a clear difference from other SRPGs.

Ragnarok Arena, also named as Ragnarok Monster’s Arena that was launched in May, 2022, was successful in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Ragnarok Monster’s Arena recorded the top rank in the free-download in Apple App Store in these three regions. The game is also as known as Ragnarok Tactics II, and the game was launched in Thailand on the first day of September. Ragnarok Tactics II launching in Thailand showed meaningful outcome by ranking the top in free-download and top grossing in Apple App Store. The game also ranked the second in free game rank in Google Play Store.

[GRAVITY Co., Ltd._Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok Arena_Webpage] https://game.naver.com/lounge/RAGNAROK_ARENA/home

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

