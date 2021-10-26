Log in
    GRVY   US38911N2062

GRAVITY CO., LTD.

(GRVY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/25 03:59:30 pm
101.48 USD   +1.59%
SADAKO M Official Launch in Japan on October 26, 2021

10/26/2021 | 06:01am EDT
Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Japan, Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd.(“GGA”) has officially launched SADAKO M, a Mystery Solving Horror Escape Adventure mobile game, in Japan on October 26, 2021.

This game is based on the main character “Sadako” in a Japanese mystery horror novel “Ring”, and players can track down unsolved cases and problems related to lost memories with the detective’s assistant.   

The game drew great attention with more than 100,000 signed-up accounts for the pre-registration and GGA publishes this game. Users can download the game on both platforms, the App Store and Google Play.

[SADAKO M Official Website] https://sadakom-game.jp/

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Hyeji An
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800


