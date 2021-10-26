SADAKO M Official Launch in Japan on October 26, 2021

Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Japan, Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd.(“GGA”) has officially launched SADAKO M, a Mystery Solving Horror Escape Adventure mobile game, in Japan on October 26, 2021.



This game is based on the main character “Sadako” in a Japanese mystery horror novel “Ring”, and players can track down unsolved cases and problems related to lost memories with the detective’s assistant.

The game drew great attention with more than 100,000 signed-up accounts for the pre-registration and GGA publishes this game. Users can download the game on both platforms, the App Store and Google Play.

[SADAKO M Official Website] https://sadakom-game.jp/

