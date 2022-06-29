Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gray Television, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTN   US3893751061

GRAY TELEVISION, INC.

(GTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:13 2022-06-29 pm EDT
16.96 USD   -2.25%
01:51pBrad moses named the new general manager of wtvg (abc) in toledo, ohio
GL
01:50pBrad moses named the new general manager of wtvg (abc) in toledo, ohio
AQ
06/24GRAY TELEVISION, INC.(NYSE : GTN) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRAD MOSES NAMED THE NEW GENERAL MANAGER OF WTVG (ABC) IN TOLEDO, OHIO

06/29/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


ATLANTA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Brad Moses will become the General Manager of WTVG-TV (ABC) in Toledo, Ohio, on July 25th.

Brad is a native of the Toledo area and is returning to his broadcast roots with this new role.  He worked at WTVG from 1994 to 2000, first as operations manager and then as director of creative services.  Brad has an extensive television background with over 30 years of experience, including as General Manager of television stations then owned by Media General in Tampa, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia. His tenure at each station was marked by award-winning journalism as well as successful new sales, branding, and promotional initiatives.

Brad joined Gray in early 2015 as General Manager of KAKE (ABC) in Wichita, Kansas. Upon Gray’s purchase of the Schurz television stations and its divestiture of KAKE the following year, Brad left KAKE to become the General Manager of KWCH (CBS) and KSCW (CW) in Wichita. Over the past six years, KWCH and KSCW expanded local news programming to over 95 hours per week and received numerous awards, including a National Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting. In 2021, the Kansas Association of Broadcasters named KWCH its Station of the Year. 

Brad is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and is excited to rejoin the Toledo area community. He succeeds Chris Fedele, who recently became the General Manager of Gray’s WPTA-TV (ABC/NBC) and WISE-TV (CW) in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
        

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact:
Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

#        #        #


All news about GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
01:51pBrad moses named the new general manager of wtvg (abc) in toledo, ohio
GL
01:50pBrad moses named the new general manager of wtvg (abc) in toledo, ohio
AQ
06/24GRAY TELEVISION, INC.(NYSE : GTN) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24GRAY TELEVISION, INC.(NYSE : GTN) added to Russell 2000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
06/24GRAY TELEVISION, INC.(NYSE : GTN) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24GRAY TELEVISION, INC.(NYSE : GTN) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24GRAY TELEVISION, INC.(NYSE : GTN) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24GRAY TELEVISION, INC.(NYSE : GTN) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/14GRAY TELEVISION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/03PowerNation Studios and Nashville Superspeedway present POWER NATIONALS Labor Day Weeke..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 779 M - -
Net income 2022 574 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 632 M 1 632 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 8 801
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gray Television, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,35 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 72,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilton H. Howell Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Donald Patrick LaPlatney President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Ryan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Burke Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Morris Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAY TELEVISION, INC.-13.94%1 632
COMCAST CORPORATION-22.25%175 303
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-38.07%174 717
VIACOMCBS INC.-15.31%16 694
FORMULA ONE GROUP0.60%14 626
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-29.20%12 034