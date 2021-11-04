Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gray Television, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTN   US3893751061

GRAY TELEVISION, INC.

(GTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GRAY ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.08 PER SHARE - Form 8-K

11/04/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRAY ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.08 PER SHARE

ATLANTA, November 4, 2021 -- Gray Television, Inc. ("Gray") (NYSE: GTN) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of its common stock and Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon its anticipated acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation's second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The pro forma portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station according to Comscore's audience measurement data. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward looking statements that are based largely on Gray's current expectations and reflect various estimates and assumptions by Gray. These statements are statements other than those of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "estimates", "expect," "anticipate," "will," "implied," "assume" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward looking statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond Gray's control, include Gray's ability to complete its pending acquisition of Meredith or other pending transactions on the terms and within the timeframe currently contemplated, any material regulatory or other unexpected requirements in connection therewith, and other future events. Gray is subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in Gray's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the "Risk Factors," and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations sections contained therein, which reports are made publicly available via its website, www.gray.tv. Any forward-looking statements in this communication should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. This press release reflects management's views as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Gray undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information contained in this communication beyond the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

# # #

Gray Contacts:

www.gray.tv

Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

Disclaimer

Gray Television Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 13:14:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
09:16aPress release issued by Gray Television, Inc. – Financial Results, on November 4,..
PU
09:15aGRAY ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.08 PER SHARE - Form 8-K
PU
09:12aGRAY TELEVISION INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:06aGRAY TELEVISION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
06:56aGray Television Reports Q3 Net Loss, Lower Revenue; Issues Q4 Guidance
MT
06:39aGRAY TELEVISION : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:08aEarnings Flash (GTN) GRAY TELEVISION Posts Q3 Revenue $601M, vs. Street Est of $597M
MT
06:05aGray announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share
AQ
06:01aGray Reports Third Quarter Operating Results
GL
10/28Meredith Reports Lower Q1 Earnings Amid Higher Revenue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 345 M - -
Net income 2021 143 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 373 M 2 373 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 7 140
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gray Television, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,22 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilton H. Howell Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Donald Patrick LaPlatney President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Ryan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Burke Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Morris Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAY TELEVISION, INC.40.97%2 373
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-6.13%309 057
COMCAST CORPORATION1.05%241 924
VIACOMCBS INC.0.78%24 392
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP18.09%17 082
FORMULA ONE GROUP30.87%12 823