    GTN   US3893751061

GRAY TELEVISION, INC.

(GTN)
  Report
GRAY CHANGES TIME OF SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

07/23/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
        ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it has changed the time of its earnings results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

Earnings Conference Call Information

        Gray Television, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The call time has been changed to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-855-493-3489 and the confirmation code is 1176873. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv. The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-855-859-2056 Confirmation Code: 1176873 until September 5, 2021.

About Gray Television

        Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon the closing of its acquisitions of Quincy Media, Inc. and the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The pro forma portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station according to Comscore’s audience measurement data. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

 


Gray Contacts:

www.gray.tv
Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828
Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

