    GTN   US3893751061

GRAY TELEVISION, INC.

(GTN)
  Report
GRAY SETS DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

10/10/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it will release its earnings results for the quarter ended, September 30, 2022 on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Gray Television, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Friday, November 4, 2022. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-800-285-6670. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv. The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-888-556-3470 Passcode: 898476# until November 24, 2022.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, (formerly Tupelo Honey) and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contacts:

www.gray.tv
Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828
Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
