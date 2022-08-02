Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Gray Television, Inc.
  News
  Summary
GRAY TELEVISION, INC.

(GTN)
12:00pGray Announces Management Changes
AQ
07:03aGray Promotes Two Leaders to General Manager Positions
GL
07:01aGray Promotes Two Leaders to General Manager Positions
AQ
Gray Announces Management Changes

08/02/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray” or “we”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced that, effective August 1st, Gray has streamlined the senior management of its television station operations including the promotion of several General Managers to new positions as Regional Vice President/General Manager. These professionals will continue managing their current local television stations as they assume oversight of additional Gray television stations.

Ted Fortenberry, the General Manager of WLBT (NBC) in Jackson, Mississippi, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Biloxi and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Monroe, Louisiana.

Corey Hanson, the General Manager of KPTV (Fox) and KPDX (MyNetwork) in Portland, Oregon, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau, Alaska.

Jasmine Hatcher Hardin, the General Manager of WSMV (NBC) in Nashville, Tennessee, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana.

Brent McClure, the General Manager of KFDA (CBS) in Amarillo, Texas, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Lubbock, Sherman, and Wichita Falls, Texas.

Matt Moran, the General Manager of WOIO (CBS) and WUAB (CW) in Cleveland, Ohio, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Binghamton and Watertown, New York.

Matt Pumo, the General Manager of WDBJ (CBS) and WZBJ (MyNetwork) in Roanoke, Virginia, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Bluefield-Beckley and Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Joe Sciortino, the General Manager of WAFB (CBS) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Alexandria and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Holly Steuart, the General Manager of WTVM (NBC) in Columbus, Georgia, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Albany, Georgia, and in Gainesville and Panama City, Florida.

Don Vesely, the General Manager of WMTV (NBC) in Madison, Wisconsin, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Peoria and Rockford, Illinois.

In addition, Collin Gaston, the Regional Vice President/General Manager of WBRC (FOX) in Birmingham, Alabama, who already oversees Gray’s television stations in Meridian Mississippi, and Montgomery, Alabama, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Dothan and Huntsville, Alabama and Memphis, Tennessee.

The changes announced today result from the decision of Senior Vice President-Local Media Tim Ingram to resign his position to pursue other opportunities outside of Gray Television. Bob Smith, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “We wish Tim all the best in his new endeavors and thank him for many years of service to Gray and the local communities in which he successfully led our leading local television stations.”

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contacts:

Website: www.gray.tv
Bob Smith, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333
Kevin P. Latek, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

#        #        #


