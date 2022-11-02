Advanced search
    GTN   US3893751061

GRAY TELEVISION, INC.

(GTN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
15.03 USD   +6.22%
11/01Gray Television : Statement on Wrongly Decided FCC Order
10/24Marsha B. Fogarty Promoted to General Manager of WTOC in Savannah
Gray Promotes James Finch As It Expands News Services

11/02/2022 | 09:02am EDT
ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) has promoted James Finch to Vice President of News Services. For the past several years, James has managed our news vendor partnerships and assisted Gray’s stations with content and resource sharing as Gray’s Director of News Services. In his new role, James will continue his vital work and additionally lead Gray’s new in-house news training program and our regional content producers.

“James is committed to excellence in journalism. He is a natural teacher and in this new position will provide even greater support to our newsrooms,” explained Gray Senior Vice President-Local Media Sandy Breland.

James has more than 30 years in journalism, including experience as a corporate news coach, local news director, newscast producer, MMJ, and print writer. He is a graduate of the NAB Education Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training Program and a former fellow of the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact:
Website: www.gray.tv
Sandy Breland, Senior Vice President, 504-352-4019

4370 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30319 | P 404.504.9828 F 404.261.9607 | www.gray.tv


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 798 M - -
Net income 2022 536 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 362 M 1 362 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 8 801
Free-Float 65,7%
Managers and Directors
Hilton H. Howell Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Donald Patrick LaPlatney President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Ryan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Burke Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Morris Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAY TELEVISION, INC.-25.45%1 362
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-31.56%193 244
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-16.68%13 857
FORMULA ONE GROUP-10.26%13 080
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-36.48%12 562
ITV PLC-38.02%3 145